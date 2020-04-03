Pioneering allergist William Frankland dies at 108

%MINIFYHTML22a65f72e6ac58f83388a0023862e64311% %MINIFYHTML22a65f72e6ac58f83388a0023862e64312%

Alfred William Frankland was born in Sussex, England, on March 19, 1912, to one of the twins. His father, vicar of the Church of England, moved the family to Britain's Lake District, where the children grew up surrounded by farms. Dr. Frankland discovered that he had hay fever.

He attended St. Bees School in West Cumberland before studying medicine at Queen’s College, Oxford, and at St. Mary Hospital Medical School, now part of Imperial College London. After finishing his studies, he enlisted in the army three days before the outbreak of World War II, anticipating that doctors would be needed. He was sent to Singapore, where he arrived a few days before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

By chance, he was sent to work at the Tanglin Military Hospital in Singapore instead of the newly opened Alexandra Military Hospital, which was overrun by Japanese troops who massacred the doctors, nurses, and patients there, one of the many times that luck kept alive. to Dr. Frankland. He was taken prisoner on February 15, 1942, and spent the remainder of the war in Japanese prison camps, malnourished and overworked, treating the other men.

Upon his return to Britain, Dr. Frankland took a position at St. Mary's, where he worked with Sir Alexander Fleming, who won a Nobel Prize for the discovery of penicillin. In fact, the mold that had contaminated Dr. Fleming's Petri dishes decades earlier and led to the development of modern antibiotics came from the allergy department, which was directly under Dr. Fleming's lab. Dr. Frankland correctly predicted that some patients would be allergic to the wonderful new drug.

Dr. Frankland had a pollen trap installed on the roof of St. Mary's and began distributing daily pollen counts to the British media in the early 1960s, one of the first allergists to do so. Pollen counts are now a staple of weather reports worldwide.

Throughout his career, Dr. Frankland published more than one hundred articles and scholarly articles on allergies, including four he wrote after his 100th birthday. He accumulated many honors, including being named a member of the Order of the British Empire in 2015.

Full information on survivors was not immediately available.

Dr. Frankland lived the last years of his life alone in the central London apartment that he had shared with his wife. . He cooked his own meals and, although he used a cane, he followed a routine of daily exercises until he was 100 years old.

Due to his brush with death, he was frequently asked what the secret of his longevity was. He would simply reply, "Good luck."