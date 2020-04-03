Pink reveals SheTested Positive for coronavirus

Pink she made a full recovery after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

The pop star shared the news on Friday and also announced a $ 1 million donation to COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Two weeks ago my three year old son, Jameson, and was showing symptoms of COVID-19, "she wrote on Instagram." Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and had positive results. My family was already taking refuge at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Just a few days ago we were re-evaluated and now we are thankfully negative. "

Calling the virus "serious and real," Pink condemned the government for not working fast enough that the tests are available to all Americans.

"People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities." he continued.