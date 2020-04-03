Pink fully recovered from coronavirus, donates $ 1M for pandemic relief – Deadline

Pink claims that she and her son have recovered from the coronavirus after a two-week delivery. To celebrate, he's making a one million dollar donation to COVID-19's relief efforts. "Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son Jameson and I showed symptoms of COVID-19," he wrote on Instagram. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and tested positive. My family was already taking refuge at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Just a few days ago we were retested and now we are thankfully negative. "The pop star said the virus is" serious and real. "

"People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities." , said.