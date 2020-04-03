Pink and her son are free of coronavirus after testing positive two weeks ago

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Give Me a Reason & # 39; She makes a $ 1 million donation to fight COVID-19 when she reveals that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson were lucky to have access to the evidence.

Up News Info –

Pink just revealed that he had coronavirus. The 40-year-old singer has been regularly updating her Instagram page to reveal her family's activities while in quarantine, but only on Friday, April 3, she shared about the positive diagnosis of her and her son.

The hit maker "Get the Party Started" announced through her social media accounts that she and her three-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms of COVID-19 two weeks ago and tested positive for the disease. "Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and had positive results," so his publication began.

"My family was already taking refuge at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions," Pink shared. He added that they have now been declared free of coronaviruses after they were retested a few days ago and tested negative.

Criticizing the government for not making the test more accessible to other Americans, he noted: "This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and We must make the tests free and more accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. "

"In an effort to support healthcare professionals who fight on the front lines every day," he announced that he had pledged a $ 500,000 donation to the Temple University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Fund "in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years at the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. " He is also donating $ 500,000 to the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles' Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19.

She continued to thank "all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!" Concluding his message, he told his followers, "The next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please stay. Home."