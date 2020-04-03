Peyton Manning's strategy to steal secrets from the NFL? Drunk players in the Pro Bowl, apparently

%MINIFYHTMLc3177d1e959f42a34aabedafe01f5ff911% %MINIFYHTMLc3177d1e959f42a34aabedafe01f5ff912%

If Peyton Manning calls an audible at the bar and switches beers to Mai Tais, I just know you're in trouble.

During his playing career, the MVP five times tried to get other NFL stars to get lost in the sauce in the Pro Bowl to reveal game strategies, according to Ty Law. The Hall of Fame advocate explained Manning's process in an interview with WEEI.

"Once you get to the Pro Bowl, you're on the same team. Peyton tried to get drunk and then he tried to dig into your brain," Law said. "What did you see? Why did you do this? It's in me!" He tried to feed you with all these damn Mai Tais. He wanted to keep feeding you with all those, and then he wanted to come to you and keep you and ask yourself what you see and this and that. "

We asked Ty Law when he chose Tom Brady … but FIRST he told a different story … "Peyton would try to catch you … once you get to the Pro Bowl, you will be on the same team. Peyton tries to get drunk and then he tries to dig into your brain … he feeds you with these mai tais." .. " pic.twitter.com/ytboUR3urN – Dale and Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) April 1, 2020

Unfortunately for Manning, who won a Pro Bowl spot 14 times in his career, he was unable to break the law. It was a wise decision for Law considering he would have had to answer to Patriots coach Bill Belichick during his early years.

"I thought, 'Peyton, I'm not falling for that s -'" Law said. "I tell him right there."

Speaking of the Patriots, Law also detailed how he managed to choose former New England quarterback Tom Brady ("ex,quot; still sounds weird) when he changed teams later in his career. Law told WEEI that he played with Brady long enough to know his trends, so he managed to take advantage of a golden opportunity.

Side note: Former Pats wide receiver David Givens may not want to listen to this next part.

"I used to do this with an exaggerated pitch," Law said. "First of all, I knew the play. I thought, 'You know David Givens is not going to be directed by anyone. You know I'm going to sit on that.' He stood there. He made a brief movement. The only thing it will do in that case is go up, make a quick exit, or try to go out and go up. Tom Brady, he realizes, he exaggerated a shot to the opposite side and tried to come back on me with the out. As soon as I saw that, he didn't take his hand off the ball. I thought: 'You have to get the ball out of your hand and throw it. And it happens very fast.

"That was such a fake bomb, I just stopped dead in my tracks. I said, 'I'm going all the way. If you put me in a double move, you catch me, but I've seen this before.' I said, 'If you had caught me, I probably would have caught David Givens's ass anyway.' "

You couldn't fool Law with Mai Tais, and you couldn't fool him with counterfeit bombs. That man was really a closed corner.