Peter Lenkov says Aloha will restart CBS … for now – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT – This article contains details on tonight's series finale of Hawaii Five-0.

After 10 seasons, CBS says goodbye to reboot Hawaii Five-0… or more appropriately, "Aloha," which is the title of the last hurray for the reinvention of Leonard Freeman's classic series. At the end of the series, it seems that everything has closed the circle for McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) when he says "see you later", not "goodbye" to his ohana.

Karen Neal / CBS



The episode continues McGarrett's journey with this mysterious cipher that his mother Doris left behind, and it turns out that Wo Fat's (Mark Dacascos) devilish wife Daiyu Mei (Eugenia Yuan) wants him because she knows something about the mysterious cipher that McGarrett doesn't know. .

To obtain the encryption, Daiyu Mei kidnaps Danny (Scott Caan) and his thugs torture him. They are in the middle of nowhere (like you) and she comes to terms with McGarrett: Danny's encryption. Before accepting, he asks you to prove that he is not dead. Through the magic of face time (relevant to today's social estrangement), McGarrett sees Danny tied up and bloodied, but warns him "Don't trust her!"

McGarrett agrees with the deal. He gives her the encryption and she gives him the coordinates of where Danny is held captive by his thugs. As McGarrett and Lincoln (Lance Gross) rush to Danny's location, Daiyu Mei calls his thugs and makes sure that when McGarrett gets there they are greeted by Danny's corpse. It seems like McGarrett should have heeded Danny's warning.

Fortunately, Danny runs away and makes a good fight against his captors, but is seriously injured in doing so. McGarrett and Lincoln find him and immediately take him to the hospital, but he doesn't look good.

Karen Neal / CBS



As McGarrett prays in the hospital chapel to bring him instead of Danny, Lincoln says, "We have to solve this encryption mess before it's too late." McGarrett accepts and sends him and Quinn (Katrina Law) to locate a contact who can decipher the encryption, but when they finally reach him, he is dead. Daiyu Mei strikes again! But that doesn't stop Lincoln: he has another contact who could help them.

Fast forward to an undetermined amount of time later and Lincoln calls McGarrett and says, "Hello! We decode the encryption and its coordinates. McGarrett connects it to the coordinate search machine and it turns out they are coordinates of a graveyard where he assumes they will bury his mother. Of course, we all know that she faked her death, and even that is still up in the air. There's a lot of money in the coffin, and the boys from Daiyu Mei have taken everything.

In the final showdown between the Five-0 Daiyu Mei's crew and gang, McGarrett comes face to face with her and she breaks it up. With the help of a flashback with faces known as Wo Fat, Victor Hesse (James Marsters), and McGarrett's captive father, John (William Sadler), she claims that Wo Fat deserved that inheritance that was in the coffin. They share jokes back and forth when we see a flashback of their father beaten up and tied up when Wo Fat tells him he wants something from McGarrett, which is obviously this figure. It turns out that his death may not have been staged after all. It was all a plan so that Wo Fat, and now Daiyu Mei, could get that money.

"You are your father!" Daiyu Mei tells McGarrett before he tells Lincoln to reserve it.

A week later, Danny is recovering and shares a moment with McGarrett, who is ready to leave the island to "seek peace." Where that is, no one really knows. One by one he says goodbye with tears in everyone's eyes in the Five-0, even the dog is sad.

When he boards the plane, Danny sends him a text message with the message “I miss you already” and then he looks up and greets him: surprise! – Catherine (Michelle Borth). It turns out that she was the one who helped Lincoln figure that number out. He takes her hand and she joins him on his journey to find peace.

We spoke with the executive producer and co-creator of the show Peter Lenkov about saying "aloha" to his Five-0 ohana, how has the trip been for the show, the pleasant surprise of the show's success and how she squeezed tears and real emotions from the cast in one of the show's final scenes.

Peter Lenkov

Michael Sullivan / Shutterstock



DEADLINE: How has this 10-year journey been for Hawaii Five-0 been for you? And as a reboot, were you surprised by its longevity?

PETER LENKOV: For me, first of all, and I say this to people all the time, I don't think I have a better experience than I've had on this show in terms of the launch magic we had, location, just everything, support of the community. I don't know if I'll ever have that again. I am seeing that many of them are repeated with Magnum P.I. in Hawaii. Reboots historically don't last long and I think we were very lucky because I think we really kept up well and we're probably in the best location for a TV show. Those two ingredients are probably really the reason why we are successful. But yes, even people restart with a lot of skepticism, but I feel like we took the themes and spirit of the original and did something new with it. We honor the original, and I think people saw it not just as a repeat of something, but as an expansion of the brand, and for some reason, 240 hours later, people still appreciate it. We are lucky.

DEADLINE: The final scene had a lot of tears from the cast. I guess some of those are real tears.

Lenkov: I told the cast and crew two hours before the decision was made that the show would not return. Everything you see there in that scene, including the dog, was so real. You almost had to imagine that the dog felt it. (laughs) But all you saw in that goodbye was real tears and genuine affection and emotion for each other.

Karen Neal / CBS



DEADLINE: But was everything still written?

Lenkov: It was written, but what came out of their mouths and emotion did not. I told them (we would not return) during a break of the day because I knew that the press knew it. I didn't want our cast and crew to know about it through exchanges. I wanted to have a conversation with them. I told them and then two hours later we were filming this scene. I think it is, for me, one of the best scenes we have filmed because it was really they who processed the experience and it was great.

DEADLINE: Did you do that on purpose?

Lenkov: It was meant to provoke a performance. He doesn't want the family to read something on the news, he wants to tell them personally. I didn't want them to hear that from anyone but me. It was really about preventing them from receiving the bad news in a headline and on social media.

DEADLINE: Was this the ending you envisioned for the show?



Lenkov: The ending I wanted actually happened in season 7 when I thought that year might have been our last year. That was a conversation between Jack Lord and McGarrett. It's a scene where I didn't think CGI was that good, but I needed to put it on because I thought it was going to be the last year of the show.

I always felt that the end game was going to be some happiness. Sure, McGarrett is a happy guy – he has a family, but he's been through so much trauma for 10 years that I always felt the end game would be to have a real relationship with Catherine, retire, sit in those adirondack chairs with Danny. all those things that would equal happiness for him were always part of the end for me.

If you know the show well, you know that he came to the island after losing his father and the idea of ​​leaving the island just to get some air and breathe, get away a little and then come back, it was always something I thought I needed. . He doesn't say goodbye to everyone in the end. He will return, but he just needs to get away a little. Just like people need to recalibrate, they never really left. I mean, he has been doing the same job for 10 years and keeps moving forward. I think you need a moment to reflect and breathe.



Karen Neal / CBS



DEADLINE: After 10 years of a show that has endured, what have you learned?



Lenkov: That is a difficult question. I mean, for me, they always taught me that when you write television, there are the characters first. That's really the most important thing in every episode. It has never been clearer to me that people follow a character show. I don't think they really remember what the plot is week by week, but they do remember what your characters are doing and that really reminded me how important strong characters are on this show.

DEADLINE: The show has gained a loyal fan base. Throughout your journey, how do you navigate what you want for the show and what fans are waiting for?

Lenkov: Social media has changed a lot. You are interacting with fans every day. It reminded me that I stayed true to the story and hope that the audience appears. Over the years, there have been plenty of people with lots of ideas on where the show should be. You try to stay true to your type of vision without being influenced. There are characters that the public loved and did not love. I always thought if I could put blinders on and keep moving in the direction I want to move and not be swayed. For me, it is having a vision and following it, and I hope the audience will follow you in the direction that you are leading them.

DEADLINE: McGarrett did not say goodbye forever, leading us to believe he may return. Considering the previous Hawaii Five-0 Y Magnum P.I. crossover, can we expect to see some characters in future episodes of the latter?

Lenkov: Five-0 Y Magnum P.I. exists in the same universe and I hope to continue what we have done in the early years of Magnumwhich is to have characters from Five-0 appear from time to time. Hopefully, if there's availability, I'd love to find a way to get them at one point or another in the program.

DEADLINE: Would you be open to having an independent Hawaii Five-0 Reunion show in the future?

Lenkov: I can't imagine that that doesn't happen sometime, and I'm going to be a big fan of that. I'll be watching it. If it happened late and early, I would love to participate. If 20 years have passed on the road, I imagine I'm going to be sitting in that Adirondack chair looking out into the sunset. I mean, anything could happen. The brand is so strong, I think what Leonard Freeman did with Five-0 It really resonated with people and I think the location, people can't get enough of that location.