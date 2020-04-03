Peloton will not stop classes live, and now an employee has tested positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Peloton production studio in New York City has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a Facebook message to members on Friday night. The studio will be temporarily closed for a cleanup, though the message says production will resume on Tuesday, April 7 with "a team of skeletons."

The employee is now self-isolating. Anyone with whom they have been in contact is quarantined.

While many connected fitness companies have halted production of live training classes after state orders to close nonessential businesses, Peloton has continued to broadcast live classes daily, with two to five new cycling and running classes. daily, despite the pleas of many Peloton subscribers. for the company to stop filming entirely. After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of nonessential businesses in mid-March, Peloton said he would continue to operate on a reduced schedule, with a maximum of two instructors in the studio daily and filming as a "set closed "without a live audience in the studio.

"Just fucking stop. This is ridiculous, you are in ground zero. There is no way to keep them safe. "

Peloton's answer is not enough, some subscribers say. They are still urging the company to stop filming until New York State lifts the block. "Just fucking stop. This is ridiculous. You are in ground zero. There's no way to keep them safe, "wrote Peloton member Katrina P. on Peloton's official member Facebook page." That is not worth it. Let them stay home. There is a lot of content for us upon request ”, added another user.

Peloton has been filming live classes since its launch in 2014, and makes thousands of her on-demand videos available, in addition to live content.

Just yesterday, Peloton released a note to clients that it was taking additional precautions for the safety of its live production team and instructors, including sanitation of the studio after each class and dispatch of private cars to pick up and drop off equipment necessary to film a class. . He also said he was disinfecting cars after each trip.