Patrol: Driver carrying live turkeys dies after losing control on Slick Highway – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The driver of a truck carrying live turkeys died early Friday morning after he lost control on an icy highway in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrols say the rollover accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 12, east of Willmar, where snow and freezing rain fell overnight.

Killed was Gary Vergin, 65, of Willmar. He was pronounced dead at the scene.