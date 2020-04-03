Patriot Brandon Copeland leads NFL peer-to-peer webinars

Brandon Copeland, like the rest of the NFL, has plenty of free time right now. But instead of sitting back and waiting for the season to start (hopefully on time), take the opportunity to help players get their finances on track.

Copeland, 28, organizes a series of free webinars for active NFL players, along with the NFL Players Association. The University of Pennsylvania graduate teaches a financial education class at his alma mater and owns two real estate companies.

"We should try to see this as an opportunity for improvement," Copeland told the New York Post before the first webinar on Thursday. "That can be by auditing ourselves, reviewing bills, doing things, finding small pockets of money, and coming out of this stronger in terms of having a better investment plan."

The first webinar in the five-day series drew more than 50 NFL players, including K.J. from Seattle. Wright, Tahir Whitehead of Carolina and Darius Jennings of Los Angeles, according to ESPN.

The New York Post reported that Copeland has also been in contact with the NBA Players Association and the Major League Baseball Players Association to provide similar services.

The NFLPA is paying him a fee for the webinars, but he told the Post that it was not his motivation to lead them.

"For me, it's about connecting with like-minded people and spreading the word, spreading knowledge," said Copeland. "I am taking an hour of my time to do what I am already doing, what I am passionate about and share the information. Personally, I think there is a link between stress and mental health problems and not being where you want to be financially.

"So having the platform that I have as an NFL player and having the opportunity to help people gain more confidence in that is something that I don't take lightly. That's what I'm for. That's the way life is. & # 39; & # 39;

Copeland will also host an open class session through Zoom on April 6. Registrations for the conference, called "The Business of ME,quot;, are live.

The Patriots signed Copeland, who played the previous two seasons with the Jets, for one year and $ 1.1 million last month.