Pakistan arrests 4 men again in Daniel Pearl case

Pakistani authorities said on Friday that four men had been arrested again for the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl after a court reversed their convictions the day before. The government will appeal its acquittals to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, authorities said.

On Thursday, the Sindh Provincial High Court reversed the murder conviction of Ahmed Omar Sheikh, a high-profile British-born militant accused of planning the kidnapping and murder of Mr. Pearl in 2002. He also returned his death sentence , reducing it to seven years, a measure that would have allowed him to be released for the time served. The convictions of three other men in the murder and terrorism charges were also overturned.

The court decision was widely condemned by US officials and groups of journalists. Welcoming Pakistan's decision to appeal on Friday, a senior State Department official said: "Revocation of the convictions for the murder of Daniel Pearl is an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere."

The official, Alice G. Wells, added: "Those responsible for the atrocious kidnapping and murder of Daniel must face all justice."