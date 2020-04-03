Paddleboarder arrested in Malibu for refusing to get out of the water – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A paddleboarder was arrested Thursday afternoon near the Malibu Pier for ignoring orders from first responders to get out of the water.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man spent 30 to 40 minutes paddling in the ocean waters off Malibu Beach after refusing to heed orders from Los Angeles County first responders to go ashore.

%MINIFYHTMLd1e3741a190255294ba49fbeae1c0cbd11% %MINIFYHTMLd1e3741a190255294ba49fbeae1c0cbd12%

Finally, the sheriff's department brought a boat, at which time the paddle swam ashore.

He was arrested for minor offenses of disobeying a lifeguard. He was booked and released from the Malibu / Lost Hills Sheriff's Station with orders to appear in court. It is unclear what type of fine he faces.

Almost all of the beaches along the southern California coast have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 25, Malibu closed its famous pier and all the restaurants that surround it. Since March 27, all Los Angeles County-owned beaches have been closed, including restrooms, piers, boardwalks, and beach bike trails. The Santa Monica Pier has been closed since mid-March.

All parking lots at beaches and state parks, including nine in L.A. County, have been closed.