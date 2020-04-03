Overnight fire at Texas truck stop destroys 3 semi-trailers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Terrifying moments in the early hours of Friday morning after a fire broke out at a truck stop in Collin County, engulfing several large platforms.

According to Anna's fire department chief Ray Isom, emergency crews were called to the Flying J truck stop, along US Highway 75, just after 3:00 a.m.

Chief Isom said that in total three trucks were completely destroyed and two others suffered serious damage.

The flames and smoke were so intense that firefighters from Melissa, Van Alstyne and McKinney assisted Anna's teams.

Although it was overnight and the truckers were probably sleeping on their platforms, no injuries have been reported.

Anna FD is working with the Collin County Fire Marshal's Office to find out what caused the fire.

Truckers in Texas, and across the country, continue to work, moving goods during the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials at Anna have not said what kind of merchandise the drivers who lost their equipment were transporting or were going to move.