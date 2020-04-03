Over 60 infected patients in San Antonio nursing home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Over 60 infected patients in San Antonio nursing home – Up News...

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A coronavirus outbreak has now infected more than 60 residents of a San Antonio nursing home.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Friday that at least eight staff at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also tested positive.

Nirenberg says the city is struggling to assess and locate more than 50 people who worked at the home.

The outbreak is one of the largest in any nursing home in the United States. One resident has passed away and authorities say they are concerned that employees who have been working at various facilities may have spread the virus elsewhere.

