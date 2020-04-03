Outbreak at the Orinda Elderly Care Center; 27 infected, 2 residents hospitalized – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Contra Costa County health officials announced Friday that a coronavirus outbreak at a 47-bed senior care facility in Orinda has resulted in 27 people testing positive.

Authorities said the outbreak has not resulted in any deaths so far. Two residents of the Orinda Care Center have been hospitalized and three staff members were in home quarantine.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, county health officer, said the other 22 residents who tested positive for the virus were isolated inside the facility and were being treated by separate medical personnel.

Contra Costa County Health Services said Friday they began investigating this week after two staff members working at the center sought medical attention. Test results for the two workers and the two patients tested positive Wednesday night, according to county health services. All patients and staff were evaluated Thursday, and while the results continue to return, 24 residents and three staff members have tested positive so far, the county said.

Farnitano said the concerns were high because "almost half of the cases were from residents over the age of 80." Farnitano added that all residents had been evaluated with 14 negative results for the disease. Other test results were pending.

"Unfortunately, this is not a surprise," Farnitano said of an outbreak in a senior care facility. "This is something that we have been concerned about and have been preparing for quite some time."

If other staff members test positive and are asymptomatic, they will continue to treat positive residents. If employees must quarantine, County Health will help with staffing.

"We are providing the option, to maintain an adequate staffing, if there are any staff that test positive, but remain healthy, they can continue to return to work as long as they follow strict guidelines to work only with the positive result residents," he said .

“It is probably a practice that may become more common as more cases occur, because we are very concerned about our healthcare workforce. We know that if someone tests positive, if they are working with positive patients, that they themselves do not have an additional risk of contracting an infection. ”

Authorities said they were also investigating reports at other senior care centers within the county, but would not disclose the names or locations of those centers.

At least four other senior care centers in the San Francisco Bay area have had outbreaks of the disease.

In San Francisco, at the extensive Laguna Honda senior facility, 10 staff members and two residents tested positive for the virus. Everyone was reportedly doing well on Thursday.

Two residents died and three others were hospitalized in an outbreak at the Atria Senior Living facility in Burlingame.

At the Canyon Springs post-acute care facility in San Jose, six residents and employees tested positive for the virus and 24 others were monitored for the disease.

And in Palo Alto, the Vi complex, located on Sand Hill Road near the Stanford Mall, confirmed that two residents tested positive for the disease.

Despite news of the Orinda outbreak on Friday, Farnitano urged people not to consider removing loved ones from senior care centers.

"Viruses don't have wings and they don't have legs. And if we move positive patients from one facility to another, from one home to another, we give them legs at the hem," he said. "Therefore, our goal here is to isolate ourselves on site and that is very consistent with our directives from Bay State health officials."

There have been 276 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Contra Costa County since the outbreak began in the Bay Area in January. Of these, 24 were announced Thursday.

The county has had three deaths and there are currently 31 residents receiving treatment at local hospitals, and those numbers are increasing every day.

County health officials have been anticipating an even higher patient increase in the coming weeks. On Thursday, federal and county health officials began installing an emergency medical station at Richmond's Craneway Pavilion.

Once fully constructed, the Craneway facility will be able to serve 250 patients with COVID-19. Hospitals would still receive serious cases; the old Ford Richmond plant would be more of a screening room for those with mild symptoms.

The National Guard was bringing beds and medical supplies this week. The goal was to have the facility ready to receive patients in the third week of April, when health experts predict that the Bay Area will see COVID-19 cases begin to peak.

"This is one more step to be better prepared for the expected increase in COVID-19," said Candace Andersen, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. "We are very grateful for the cooperation of so many public and private entities that are making their places available to meet the health needs of our community in this unprecedented crisis."