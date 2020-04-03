Oscar Klefbom of Oilers: "This should be and would have been the most interesting part of the year for us."

%MINIFYHTML0d5f233aef89180ad218f1acd47d588176%

Edmonton Oilers defender Oscar Klefbom said it feels strange to be home this time of year. The team nearly made their third appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs in the past 15 seasons before the season was halted on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Following that announcement, Klefbom and his girlfriend decided to return to Sweden with their Australian terrier dog to be close to friends and family.

"We were talking a lot, my girlfriend and I, and we both agreed that going home with the dog would be a pretty smart decision considering what is happening in the world," said Klefbom. "A lot of borders were closing and if we had waited longer, some borders would be closed and we would have had a hard time going back. It feels better to be in Karlstad (Sweden) with the dog close to family and friends."

The 26-year-old said it would be a lot of fun and exciting to play in the playoffs since the teams would be well rested and healthy. However, he said it is difficult to say how late the season could resume without interrupting the start of next season.

"It is going to be really weird to go there and play in July and August and maybe end in August and who knows when we will start next season," said Klefbom. "It's going to be very weird, but obviously you want to go to the playoffs and we deserve to be in the playoffs. I think we've had a good year. This should be and would have been the most interesting part of the year for us."

MORE: Four Things We Will Miss If NHL Cancels 2019-20 Season

Klefbom said finding exercise places has been difficult, but he has been running across the field and exercising in his apartment, adding that it has not been difficult for him to keep fit.

"You want to go back to Edmonton and start playing again," he said. "That's what I'm waiting for and trying to keep fit. You want to go back and be around the guys, be in the locker room and obviously start playing."

One area that Edmonton has dramatically improved this season is defense. Last season, the Oilers were tied for the sixth-worst goal average against the league (3.30). This season, they are in 15th place allowing 3.03 goals per game. Klefbom feels the team's blue line has responded to criticism.

"The goal has been really good all year," said Klefbom. "If you're going to win Stanley Cups and have a good playoff career, you need all the pieces to work with and this year, I think most of our pieces worked really well for much of the year. Obviously, it looks like we had a good year in the blue line and obviously myself have played pretty solid. "

MORE: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: & # 39; A little difficult to understand & # 39; what will happen

One player who has come in and contributed is defender Ethan Bear. According to Natural Stat Trick, Bear leads the team with 44 conclusions, and his maturity is what has made Klefbom stand out the most.

"I am very impressed with Ethan Bear, who came early and really had a huge impact on the entire league, I think. I did not expect him to play so mature and to be very solid in almost every game," said Klefbom. "That's something that seemed very difficult to me when I was very consistent. If you are consistent, you win your minutes, you play more, you feel better about yourself and eventually you can play with confidence and better balance." "

Klefbom and his teammates have been communicating and sharing information often, but he is taking it day by day.

"I guess you have to be open-minded because you can hear one thing one day and the other days it's different," he said. "We're going to take one day at a time here and see what's going on because obviously everyone feels like me, I think. It's really weird to be home right now and obviously, when you've been playing a little good hockey, you deserve to be in the ice for the most exciting time of year. We're just going to put this together and take it one day at a time, but I think every player in the league wants to play again. "