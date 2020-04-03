Originals & # 39; Claire Holt pregnant 1 year after welcoming her son

congratulations to Claire holt!

The 31-year-old the Originals Y The Vampire Diaries alum and husband Andrew Joblon They are expecting another baby. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, just over a year after the two welcomed their first child, their son. James Holt Joblon.

"Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in uncertain weather ❤️," wrote Holt, along with a photo of her in a blue floral dress and cradling her baby while standing next to her husband, who is holding her son.

Last week Holt shared a selfie with James on his first birthday.

"My baby is 1!" she wrote. "It's great that you can grow your own best friend. It's been the shortest / longest and most epic year of my life. Thanks to my legendary teammate @ajoblon. Everything is so easy from here, right?"

Earlier this month, Holt shared a photo of her husband supporting her at the hospital when she was in labor with her son.