Originals & # 39; Claire Holt pregnant 1 year after welcoming her son

congratulations to Claire holt!
The 31-year-old the Originals Y The Vampire Diaries alum and husband Andrew Joblon They are expecting another baby. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, just over a year after the two welcomed their first child, their son. James Holt Joblon.
"Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in uncertain weather ❤️," wrote Holt, along with a photo of her in a blue floral dress and cradling her baby while standing next to her husband, who is holding her son.
Last week Holt shared a selfie with James on his first birthday.
"My baby is 1!" she wrote. "It's great that you can grow your own best friend. It's been the shortest / longest and most epic year of my life. Thanks to my legendary teammate @ajoblon. Everything is so easy from here, right?"
Earlier this month, Holt shared a photo of her husband supporting her at the hospital when she was in labor with her son.
"I was going to post something sentimental about all the amazing women in my life, but I'm actually going to rule out the facts: we've all seen how men handle colds and there's absolutely no way the human race will continue if they had to deal with with pregnancy and childbirth. Women are BADASS. #internationalwomensday, "she wrote.
The couple's son was born a year after Holt suffered a miscarriage. The actress documented her online journey at the time.
"As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs, his, his wife's, and his sister's," Holt wrote. "Many people go through it and understand the extent of the pain, but very few people talk about it."
