Orange County hotel to house homeless elderly who test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ayres Hotels in Orange County will begin housing homeless seniors who test positive for coronavirus or show symptoms.

Orange County officials reached an agreement Thursday with the hotel chain to quickly move people indoors, amid fears that an outbreak in the vulnerable population could affect an already fragile health system.

"We consider the decision very carefully and decided that our community would be better served by Ayres by providing our buildings to help Orange County mitigate this current health crisis," the hotel owner said in a statement.

MORE: Costa Mesa facility to be used for patients without coronavirus, state says

The move is part of Governor Gavin Newsom's $ 150 million plan to house homeless seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of Laguna Woods Village, one of the state's largest retirement communities, expressed concern that the hotel a few meters from them will soon house these sick patients.

"There are 18,000 older people who live here, and they want to make homeless people who are not only sick but could have the virus," said resident Rona Fiedler. "Do you want to just kill everyone in this community?"

Ayres' doors are already closed to the public. Laguna Woods Village Mayor Noel Hatch said he plans to fight the plans and try to keep the hotel doors closed for everyone for now.

"Eighty percent of the people in my backyard are 65 and older," he said. "We are all, including myself, part of this class that the whole country is supposed to protect, because we are the ones at greatest risk."