Oprah Winfrey's partner Stedman Graham feels “ free & # 39; & # 39; after being quarantined alone

The former queen of the daytime talk show teases her lifelong love as they reunite after she told him that he isolates himself at the guesthouse for 14 days after a trip abroad.

Stedman Graham is finally out of the quarantine of his guest house. After spending 14 days just as a precaution, as he has been traveling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, longtime partner of Oprah Winfrey He admitted that he felt "free" when he met with the media magnate.

In a video uploaded to O, The Oprah Winfrey magazine's Instagram, the 69-year-old educator could be seen leaving the guesthouse where he practiced self-isolation. He was soon greeted by his partner and two former students from his Girls Leadership Academy who danced and sang a song to him.

As they walked to the main house for their first dinner together, one of the students asked Graham, "How are you feeling, Uncle Stedman?" In response, he replied, "Free, free at last." Winfrey then joked, "I bet you appreciate us more." He, however, sweetly replied, "I appreciated you earlier, darling."

The clip itself, which was uploaded on Wednesday, April 1, was accompanied by a message saying: "After 14 separate days of quarantine, @oprah and @stedmangraham finally reunited, with a welcome song from former students from OWLAG @thando_d and Sade! We wonder what Lady O did for dinner for her man's return. Remember to stay safer at home!

In early March, Winfrey revealed that Graham had been living in her guest house during an Instagram Live session. "Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday and was speaking in St. Louis on Saturday and has been on planes," she said, explaining that she herself was still recovering from her pneumonia that made her vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"(He) said: & # 39; What is the procedure to go home? & # 39; And I thought:" You don't come here and sleep in my bed. It doesn't work that way … Social distancing doesn't mean you can sleep in bed with someone after you leave American Airlines. "We can't play those games," he said, although he admitted that he still left "food on the doorstep. for him ".