Oprah Winfrey donates $ 10 million to help the coronavirus pandemic

Bradley Lamb
Oprah Winfrey has joined the growing list of celebrities collaborating to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, and is donating a whopping $ 10 million for relief efforts.

"I am donating $ 10 million in total to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," the billionaire tweeted.

