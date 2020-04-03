Oprah Winfrey donates $ 10 million to help the coronavirus pandemic

Oprah Winfrey has joined the growing list of celebrities collaborating to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, and is donating a whopping $ 10 million for relief efforts.

"I am donating $ 10 million in total to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," the billionaire tweeted.

"I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone's priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know many of us are looking for ways to help," she also wrote in an Instagram post. "I believe the United States Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our needy neighbors, and I am committing $ 1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity."

Winfrey's donation may be the biggest celebrity donation yet, but it's great to see everyone working together to fight this.