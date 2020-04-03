Oprah Winfrey and boyfriend Stedman Graham reunite after self-isolation precaution

Oprah Winfrey and her boyfriend, Stedman Graham, finally get back together after spending time apart from each other. As most know, the world is currently blocked right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BET reported that Mr. Graham was late to the party in terms of social estrangement because he had been traveling a lot in the past few weeks. However, after finally completing his obligations, Stedman returns home with his longtime partner.

Despite the fact that he was not diagnosed with COVID-19, Stedman is doing the responsible and choosing to isolate himself for at least 14 days. It's probably a smart move considering Oprah has recovered from several serious conditions, including a bronchial infection and pneumonia.

On April 2, Thursday, Oprah and her man shared their meeting on the Instagram page of The Oprah Winfrey magazine. When Graham got home, Oprah greeted him with a song sung by two former students who worked at Oprah's Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

Winfrey jokes that she is betting that she appreciates them much more now, and he replied, "I appreciated you before, darling," while giving her a hug. 2020 has also been a particularly turbulent time for Oprah, considering that it was recently caused by media controversy over withdrawing from a project.

As previously reported, Oprah was in the midst of executive producing a documentary that revolved around the allegations against Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Recordings. However, in what appeared to be a last-minute decision, Oprah pulled out of the project.

According to the media mogul, she decided to leave her position as executive producer because she felt that many of the allegations had not been sufficiently explored. Oprah's decision had consequences for the filmmakers, who claimed that they lost their distribution agreement with Apple TV + because of them.

It was through her relationship with the media mogul that they were given the opportunity in the first place, so when she rescinded her support, it all ended there. Additionally, Oprah stated that she felt the film was also not ready for release.



