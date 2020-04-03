Once again, Luann de Lesseps does not like her room at RHONY

Don't be all uncool, Luann.

In this all-new Thursday clip Real New York Housewives, Luann de Lesseps do you have any complaints regarding your room in Singer RamonaIt's Hamptons at home. While Ramona brags that Luann will have a lot of privacy on "the lower level,quot;, the former countess feels that she is being sent to the basement.

"Give me a break, a basement is a basement," Luann says in a confessional. "It's like putting myself in the attic and calling it the attic."

In the middle of Ramona's tour of the lower level suite, which includes a TV room and bedroom, Luann is not impressed by the organized accommodations.

"What happened to how am I going to be so happy and have the nicest room in the house?" he Rhony veteran asks. "What happened to that?"

"I said you would have privacy," defends Ramona.

According to Luann, she "is always the last on the totem when it comes to rooms when we go on vacation together." As fans of the show may recall, Luann exploded as he was placed in a room full of taxidermy fish in Dorinda MedleyThe Berkshires' house.

Therefore, the artist of "Feelin & # 39; Jovani,quot; finds Ramona's disregard "mind boggling,quot;.