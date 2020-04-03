Old surfaces of former 3LW member Kiely Williams and former Destiny & # 39; s Child Farrah Franklin creeping

Chile, the internet is freaking out after old images of former 3LW member Kiely Williams and former Destiny’s Child member Farrah Franklin are dragging each other as they try to list their respective resume credentials.

Kiely Williams is having a pretty busy week as her name has been in the headlines recently due to her recent Instagram gig where she went over the past drama with her former group 3LW. This is probably why someone decided to search the internet for the old images of a super shady exchange between Kiely and former Destiny’s Child member Farrah Franklin.

The drama begins with Kiely telling Farrah, "I have been to two successful multi-platinum groups and they have not dissolved." To which Farrah responds: "And I have been in the biggest and you are still the other."

Kiely keeps her shadow when she says, "I know, but you weren't there." Farrah reminds Kiely of her stats when she said, "I was there, I sold 19 million,quot; Say My Name "albums.

However, Kiely went to the jugular when she hinted that although Farrah may have been in the group, she wasn't actually singing anything. She said, "You, I mean …?"

The footage then cuts Farrah by briefly singing the hook to "Say My Name." It goes without saying that the Internet is absolutely obsessed with old images and wants to know why the series didn't get the green light to continue.

