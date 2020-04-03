Oil prices fall in Asia after Thursday's rise – live updates

Global stocks fall as Wall Street's recovery fades.

Shares fell modestly in Asia and Europe on Friday, setting the stage for a negative end to a turbulent week in the financial markets.

European markets opened slightly lower. Futures markets suggested that Wall Street would also open lower.

Wall Street shares rose on Thursday after President Trump suggested that Saudi Arabia and Russia would call a truce in their fight over oil prices and cut output.

While abundant oil supplies and low fuel prices are generally positive for the world economy, the price shock came at a time of declining demand, as the response to the coronavirus outbreak slowed economic activity in all the world. The fall in oil prices threatened to destabilize countries and regions where the local economy depends on oil production.