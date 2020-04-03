Oil prices fall in Asia after Thursday's rise – live updates

Global stocks fall as Wall Street's recovery fades.
Shares fell modestly in Asia and Europe on Friday, setting the stage for a negative end to a turbulent week in the financial markets.
European markets opened slightly lower. Futures markets suggested that Wall Street would also open lower.
Wall Street shares rose on Thursday after President Trump suggested that Saudi Arabia and Russia would call a truce in their fight over oil prices and cut output.
While abundant oil supplies and low fuel prices are generally positive for the world economy, the price shock came at a time of declining demand, as the response to the coronavirus outbreak slowed economic activity in all the world. The fall in oil prices threatened to destabilize countries and regions where the local economy depends on oil production.
Oil prices rose on Thursday after Trump's comments sparked a recovery, and on Friday the rally continued at a more moderate pace. Bond prices rose as investors sought to put their money into investments generally considered safe.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index was flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 percent, while South Korea's Kospi held steady.
In London, the FTSE 100 opened 1 percent lower. France's CAC 40 index was down 0.6 percent, while the DAX in Germany was down 0.3 percent.
Oil prices rose on Thursday, triggering a rebound in the shares of energy companies, after President Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to substantially reduce their oil production to halt the collapse in prices.
Crude oil futures, which had already risen on Thursday, rose and shares of oil and gas companies rebounded. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark crude index. USA, increased about 25 percent, and Occidental Petroleum It was the best-performing stock in the S,amp;P 500, with a gain of about 19 percent. Apache increased almost 17 percent, and Halliburton earned more than 13 percent.
The recovery boosted the stock market, with the S,amp;P 500 ending the day more than 2 percent.
Oil prices were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but they cut travel and reduced energy demand. A price war that erupted between Saudi Arabia and Russia last month intensified the decline. After countries failed to reach an agreement on production cuts, both increased production in an effort to gain market share.
The combination of falling demand and competition between two of the world's largest oil producers has cut oil prices by 55 percent in March alone, wreaking havoc on the energy industry, with oil companies cutting prices. budgets and refineries reducing the production of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
The prospect of some relief for the industry was also welcomed by stock investors looking for good news. Early Thursday, a report on unemployment claims showed that 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest sign of economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Google will provide user location data for virus tracking.
Google said it is using the data it collects about where people go to help governments and public health officials assess the effectiveness of policies, such as shelter-in-place and work from home, designed to reduce crowds in places. public.
In In a blog post early Friday, Google said it is publishing so-called "mobility reports,quot; for 131 countries based on aggregated and anonymous location data from Google Maps users to show recent changes in travel patterns. . There are also regional breakdowns. In the United States, Google will detail data for all 50 states and counties within those states.
The reports are derived from how Google Maps leverages location data to provide users with information on how busy restaurants or stores may be on a given day of the week or time of day. Google said it is using the "Location History,quot; data provided by users. The feature is not turned on by default, and users must choose to share location data with the company. The company said it will share the data together so that individual movements are not disclosed.
"We have heard from public health officials that this same type of aggregated and anonymous data could be helpful as they make critical decisions to combat Covid-19," Jen Fitzpatrick, senior vice president, Google Maps, and Karen DeSalvo, director of health On Google Health, he wrote in the blog post.
Friday's monthly jobs report is expected to end with nearly a decade of earnings.
Friday will come another measure of the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. It may not be a large number, but it is likely a milestone.
The figure, from the March Labor Department employment report, is expected to show a net job loss for the first time since the end of 2010. The data was collected primarily in the first half of the month, before the wave of closings and company layoffs. which have led to nearly 10 million new jobless claims in the past two weeks.
Wall Street economists are looking for the report to show a 100,000 job loss, with the unemployment rate rising to 3.8 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent in February.
But double-digit unemployment figures may come soon. The Congressional Budget Office He said Thursday that he expects unemployment to top 10 percent for the second quarter of 2020, as high as the peak in the last recession, and to remain at 9 percent in late 2021.
Before the pandemic overturned normal trade, the economy had created jobs for 113 straight months, more than double the previous record. In that time, a net total of 22.2 million jobs were created in a constant, if not always spectacular, expansion.
The reports were contributed by Daisuke Wakabayashi, Nelson D. Schwartz, Jim Tankersley, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.