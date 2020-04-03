Off the court: Tracey Neville and Tamsin Greenway discuss a global netball schedule | Netball News





The duo joins Caroline Barker for the latest episode of Off The Court on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Tracey Neville and Tamsin Greenway discuss netball's opportunity to coordinate a world calendar, during the latest episode of Off The Court.

With all netball around the world suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Neville believes this marks a moment in time for the sport to focus on coordinating as a collective.

"This is a unique opportunity to get together and create a league (calendar) that fits each other," former England coach Vitality Roses said in Sky Sports & # 39; Off the court

"Australia and New Zealand have also postponed their seasons. Then you have the international Quad series in the September newspaper, but at the moment it doesn't look like it will work."

"These national leagues are saying that they will start sometime this year and I think that working together as international netball to coordinate them would really set the precedent for leading a really slippery international season."

"And that means not missing any of the competitions that are supposed to happen this year."

The subject of a world calendar is something that Scotland's new head coach Greenway has been passionately discussing for a long time.

"A global season, which at least works for the world's top six or eight countries as a starting point, would surely have its advantages," Greenway said in a statement. Sky Sports column in November last year.

"You just have to look at the rise of England and South Africa who have regular opportunities against New Zealand and Australia."

"I would love for that to happen for the best countries in Africa and the Caribbean as well. I want to see the best players in the world in the best leagues, but I also want to make sure that their home country has the same support to improve world netball." .

There are two ways to go. You have to play everything and have two rounds for everything or you have to do a completely new competition. You can't just mix and match and tell the teams now, maybe we'll only do half of the season and the results of the first four rounds count. I just don't think it's fair.

Neville refocuses on netball in England and is concerned about the ability of Vitality Netball Superleague franchises to overcome this period of inactivity on the field.

This week, reigning champions Manchester Thunder announced that they have turned to the government for help trying to secure the future of the franchise.

"Each franchise has its own unique circumstances as to how they pay their players and some of the franchises cannot take permission," Neville said in Off the court

"There are other franchises that also complement other sports and franchises. An association with rugby, which one will have priority, where will the finances go?

"So, let's get out of this thought: Are these franchises going to withdraw? How are we going to support them? How are they going to receive support?"

