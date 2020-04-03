Oakwood is working on his St. Jude Dream Home at Green Valley Ranch

%MINIFYHTMLc54a9ac8f99c0f7be4c6d7ee1ff286dc11% %MINIFYHTMLc54a9ac8f99c0f7be4c6d7ee1ff286dc12%

As we all stay close to home, waiting for the national emergency, Oakwood Homes anticipates the summer when thousands of Colorado residents will tour St. Jude's dream home at Green Valley Ranch Aurora, to be gifted to some lucky family on September 3 .

What: Oakwood Homes Tenth Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House at Green Valley Ranch Aurora, 3 New Single Family Home Collections, New Pools and Planned Parks, Some Homes to Move In Early.

Oakwood Homes Tenth Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House at Green Valley Ranch Aurora, 3 New Single Family Home Collections, New Pools and Planned Parks, Some Homes to Move In Early. Where: 4794 North Picadilly Road, Aurora; Take Peña Blvd north to E. 48th / Green Valley Ranch Blvd., go east 3 miles past Picadilly Road; or from E-470, exit E. 56th Ave, turn west 1 mile to Piccadilly, then south 1 mile.

4794 North Picadilly Road, Aurora; Take Peña Blvd north to E. 48th / Green Valley Ranch Blvd., go east 3 miles past Picadilly Road; or from E-470, exit E. 56th Ave, turn west 1 mile to Piccadilly, then south 1 mile. Price: Starting at $ 300 low, move soon $ 357,045

Starting at $ 300 low, move soon $ 357,045 When: By appointment

By appointment Phone: 303-486-8507, 303-486-8549

303-486-8507, 303-486-8549 More information: OakwoodHomesCO.com; DreamHome.org

Oakwood's 10th annual Dream Home is a way to support St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, where children diagnosed with cancer are accepted into clinical trials without their parents receiving a bill. Denver is one of 44 markets nationwide that host an annual St. Jude dream home, with 549 homes given away as of last year.

"St. Jude's dream home is something we are very passionate about," says Allyson Greenberg of Oakwood, who along with Kara Svendson, Leah DeFelice and Ritchie Kotschau show three home collections in the newer area of ​​Green Valley Ranch, al east of Piccadilly Road in the city of aurora. "It is our way of giving back to cancer research and affected families."

Throughout the years Oakwood partnered with St. Jude on Dream Home Giveaways, childhood cancer success rates continued to rise, now around 80%, due in part to treatments investigated at the hospital.

St. Jude, the only comprehensive cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute dedicated exclusively to children, hopes to bring survival rates closer to 90%. Insurance companies receive bills from St. Jude & # 39; s, but families are never charged, even for travel and accommodation, thanks to sponsors and donations.

The Dream Home, a Dillon plan from Oakwood's Horizons collection, is already taking shape at 4507 N. Quatar Court. It will provide four 3-1 / 2 bedrooms and baths, 3,600 feet of finished space on a ranch floor plan that has a great room with a fireplace, a pet spa in the laundry room and a wet bar finished basement along with a Extended garage for two cars.

Oakwood estimates its value at $ 745,000. To compete for that, visitors will have the option to purchase a $ 100 raffle ticket; all visitors can sign up for some free gifts, including a 2020 Lincoln Corsair donated by Landmark Lincoln, a $ 10,000 purchase at Furniture Row, and a $ 3,500 Laser Lounge Spa Visa gift card.

The Horizon and Meridian Series are two of three collections that Oakwood presents to Green Valley Ranch Aurora after the stay-at-home order ends. Oakwood also has fast-selling, maintenance-free alley Carriage House single-family homes priced at $ 300.

Green Valley Ranch Aurora will have its own services, parks, and trails. Upon reaching the emergency, some sales came from apartment families, taking advantage of low mortgage rates to make a first purchase, and from buyers from older parts of Green Valley Ranch who hoped to move up. The neighborhood offers good access to DIA, Buckley Aerospace Campuses, Anschutz Medical Center, and the Gaylord Rockies Resort.

St. Jude Dream Home sponsors include Brizo bathroom fixtures, Shaw floors, Trane ovens, and Bosch appliances, as well as Oakwood subcontractors and suppliers.

The Oakwood team can do live video or phone conferences or chat, and can organize some in-person presentations following the guidelines of the governor's order. Team members emphasize that they are increasing their cleaning / disinfection efforts to improve customer safety, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as counters, chairs, telephones, door handles, keyboards, and bathroom surfaces on models and offices.

Visits are by appointment only; To schedule a tour, call 303-486-8915.

From the DIA Freeway, head east on Green Valley Ranch Boulevard 3 miles, past Picadilly; or from E-470, exit E. 56th, head west toward Piccadilly, then south.

