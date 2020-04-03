North Texas Businesses Fight Because Restrictions Extend Until End of April – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Shelves at Neuhaus Cafe in Dallas are filled with chocolate bunnies, colorful woven baskets, and other sweets.

One week before Easter, in what would normally be one of the store's busiest seasons, merchandise is 50% off.

"This is a hard blow to us, a hard blow," said owner Mervyn Sacher. "There is nothing older than a bunny on the Monday morning after Easter."

An October tornado closed his store for a week. Now in the midst of a pandemic, the damage will be much worse.

"This is going to be much more difficult, much longer," he said.

In Dallas County, commissioners voted Friday to extend a disaster declaration until May 20, during which time County Judge Clay Jenkins has the authority to issue executive orders restricting daily life.

Judge Jenkins responded by extending his stay-at-home order until April 30.

For companies, the measure confirms that they will face weeks of difficult times ahead.

At the Royal China restaurant, manager George Kao considers himself lucky … The business has dropped by half, but at least its doors are open.

"We have a lot of takeaways and deliveries," Kao said.

Unlike some neighbors, he says he is confident that his business will survive.

"As long as it doesn't get worse," he said.