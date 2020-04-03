Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan reunite more than a year after their messy separation

Clearly, Noah Cyrus can't remember all the lyrics of Dua LipaThe song "New Rules,quot;.

Because it turns out that Miley Cyrus'Little sister is back on friendly terms with her ex-boyfriend Lil xan. She and Lil Xan, a.k.a. Diego Leanos They were seen driving in a large black Mercedes G-Wagon in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. The rapper was sitting behind the wheel, Noah was relaxed in the passenger seat, and a white puppy was peering out the back window.

Right now, all of California is under an order to stay home due to the coronavirus, but these two seemed as carefree as one can be.

Earlier Friday morning, Noah shared on his Instagram story a photo from a list titled "The 159 Best Episodes of pretty Little Liars"and the caption:" This is what I'm doing with my day. "

Meanwhile, Lil Xan posted a photo of himself and captioned it: "The Corona virus is probably the loneliest thing hahaha, how are they handling it?"