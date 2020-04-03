No criminal charges for the St. Louis Park police officer after the fatal shooting of January 2019 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML52d8af4811b1be7ffa811cb04e57441375%

Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday that he will not file criminal charges against a St. Louis Park police officer who shot and killed a man who resisted arrest in January 2019.

Matthew Neil Tuhkanen, 35, of Anoka, died of multiple gunshot wounds after a domestic situation on January 19, 2019.

Police say Tuhkanen was "locked in his girlfriend's room,quot; when "he suddenly hit a blind spot," according to a press release. Police officers at the scene say they believed he was looking for a weapon, and consequently Freeman says that officer Samuel Heffernan was "within the law,quot; when he shot Tuhkanen four times in response.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting, which was not caught on camera since St. Louis Park police officers had not been issued used cameras at the time.

Freeman released this statement on Friday:

All of these cases are a tragedy for the victim's family, for the officers on the scene and for the community. But Mr. Tuhkanen had scared his girlfriend to the point that he could barely speak. The confined space and Mr. Tuhkanen's refusal to obey police orders and his sudden move to a hidden area gave officers every reason to believe that he was looking for a weapon.

Police say the incident began when Tuhkanen's "intermittent girlfriend of five, with whom he had a son," called 911.

He informed a dispatcher that Tuhkanen was in his apartment and that they had been arguing, adding that he had three arrest warrants for parole violation in Anoka County.

The police arrived and after a time they were able to locate Tuhkanen. They say they confronted him and told him to show his hands. According to the police, he began to comply partially, but "he hid his left hand and when he showed it again there was something in it." It turned out to be a cigarette lighter, according to police, and Tuhkanen lit a cigarette while "yelling at the police that they had no right to be in the apartment and demanding to see his girlfriend."

Police told him they were going to arrest him because of his pending arrest warrant and because he had evaded them when they first arrived on the scene.

The fighting continued, and a press release says a police officer sheathed his Taser and prepared to put handcuffs on Tuhkanen. However, Tuhkanen continued to move his left hand in and out of his pocket, "sometimes to hit the cigarette ash."

Officer Heffernan told him that if he did not follow his orders, he would be shot.

Tuhkanen then, "crouched down, turned to the dresser and made an abrupt movement with his left hand into an area that officers could not see." Heffernan fired four shots at Tuhkanen, two of which hit his torso, while two others hit his right arm.

Tuhkanen later died of the injuries. Police were finally able to determine that he had no weapons at the time of his death.