Niecy Nash reveals why he left his church group

Niecy Nash used her church as a base of support during some of the most difficult moments of her life, however, in a new documentary about her faith, the star stated that she did not always find the support she needed.

BET recently picked up a four-part documentary series from UMC, Behind your faith, in which the 50-year-old star claimed he "fled pain for a long time."

According to Nash, she felt a little deprived and confused by the fact that many of the women in the group just wanted to talk about recipes all the time, rather than growing in faith and finding greater clarity with God.

Nash went on to say that she didn't know what was going on in the group. He found himself asking if "they were going to start growing," and his different perspective on the group even had the effect of almost ruining him.

the Claws alum said she was sick and tired of the way she had become involved with life. As fans of the actress know, she has been through difficult times, even when her mother, Margaret Ensley, was killed by her boyfriend when she was only 15 years old.

People magazine reported that Ensley managed to get through the horrible incident and live, but around eight years later, Niecy's younger brother was shot dead in his high school. The star explained in the documentary series that praying to God has helped her overcome traumatic life events.

Additionally, Nash has faced other personal challenges, including his divorce from Jay Tucker, which made headlines earlier this year. Bridget Hill reported on March 10 that Jay and Niecy were dividing their properties.

That said, their separation will not be official in the eyes of the law until June 2020. TMZ was the first to report on the legal documents, which revealed that Niecy would keep his home in Bell Canyon, California in addition to his 2016 Tesla.

In addition, he would retain ownership of his company, Chocolate Chick, while Jay would retain his 2011 Ford pickup plus a $ 180,000 check.



