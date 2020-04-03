Nick Cordero undergoes a third test when doctors are convinced he contracted coronavirus

Instagram

The actor from & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; You must undergo a third test for Covid-19 because doctors are highly convinced that you have contracted the disease, although your previous two tests were negative.

Tony Award nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero He has tested negative for the coronavirus twice, while battling an unknown disease in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital.

The Canadian actor, who starred in "Bullets on Broadway"in 2014 and last year's hit musical"Waitress"He entered the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting what was initially believed to be pneumonia, with his wife Amanda Kloots He went to Instagram on Wednesday April 1, 2020 to tell fans that he was unconscious and awaiting the results of his Covid-19 test.

But in an update Thursday in her Instagram Stories, Amanda revealed that her 41-year-old spouse does not have the disease, although doctors are so convinced they have administered a third test.

"Update on Nick! Two negative COVID tests. Doctors are convinced it is COVID, so they did a third test," he wrote. "You are doing BETTER! Your body is responding well to COVID medication and needs less oxygen from the ventilator. Your last chest x-ray is also better!"

Despite her positive update, Amanda added that the doctors had warned her to "prepare for the long term because we are at the beginning of this."

Cordero most recently appeared on stage in a Hollywood music production. "Rock of Ages", which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.