Nick Cordero in stable condition after third coronavirus test, says his wife

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

Amanda Kloots, the wife of the ailing Broadway star, reveals that two of her COVID-19 tests have come back negative, and that doctors have advised her to prepare & # 39; in the long term & # 39 ;.

Broadway star Nick Cordero it's getting better. A day after it was reported that he was unconscious and fighting for his life in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital, the 41-year-old Tony Award-nominated actor is finally in a stable condition, but is still waiting for the result of his third coronavirus test.

On Wednesday, April 1, Nick's wife, Amanda Kloots, gave fans an update on her health through a series of Instagram Stories. Revealing that she has tested negative for COVID-19 twice, she shared: "The doctors are convinced that it is COVID, so they did a third test." In addition, she said Nick "is doing BETTER. His body responds well to medication for COVID and needs less oxygen from the ventilator. His latest chest x-ray is also better!"

Nick's wife said her husband is "better".

In another post, Amanda wrote: "We are still waiting for a confirmed test result that is COVID. The doctor has told me that he is stable. That his oxygen levels are fine." However, she noted that medical staff warned her "that [she] needs to prepare [herself] for the long term because we are at the beginning of this."

She also updated her husband's health status.

Thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers, Amanda added that the support she has received "is overwhelming in the best way." Furthermore, she stated in a subsequent update that she did not feel "alone in this fight." She said to her devotees, "I firmly believe in the power of prayer, so I thank you. I think Nick will get over it. One day at a time. I stay positive."

Amanda went on to "thank God" for her 10-month-old son, Elvis, "who kept me worried and smiling as he tangled up every day."

On March 31, Amanda revealed that her husband, the Canadian actor, starred in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Waitress"She was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. As she shared a black and white photo of Nick holding her son, she begged fans:" My sweet husband needs your prayers please. "

Amanda also expressed her gratitude for the support of the fans.

"Nick has been sick for a while with what we were told last week that it was pneumonia," he explained. "Unfortunately we believe he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to find out if this is really COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so that his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best watch out ".