Nick and Joe Jonas barber shares the beauty products your man needs

Ladies, be honest: is your man up to date with his beauty regimen?

With hair salons, salons and spas closed in the middle of the Coronavirus, most men have wondered what to do with their hair and skin care. Fortunately, we have someone who can help.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas the hairdresser Marissa Machado spoke with E! News and shared its essentials to keep your man looking and feeling his best while in quarantine. Hello friends, you may want to pay attention.

"It is important to continue cleaning the skin twice a day, followed by a facial scrub three times a week, especially for men with beards or facial hair," Marissa shared with us. "This is a good time for men to try new looks with their hair and / or facial hair. They have time to try on a new me!"

And this does not have to be a solo project. According to Marissa, couples can participate in beauty routines together.

"Making facial masks is always a fun way to make your man take care of his skin," she shared. "Maybe give him a facial massage at home with a good oil and gua sha. If your man needs a shave, he might offer to do it. Have him show you his way." See more of her beauty picks and tips below.