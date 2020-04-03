Nick and Joe Jonas barber shares the beauty products your man needs

Shutterstock; ME! Illustration
We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
Ladies, be honest: is your man up to date with his beauty regimen?
With hair salons, salons and spas closed in the middle of the Coronavirus, most men have wondered what to do with their hair and skin care. Fortunately, we have someone who can help.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas the hairdresser Marissa Machado spoke with E! News and shared its essentials to keep your man looking and feeling his best while in quarantine. Hello friends, you may want to pay attention.
"It is important to continue cleaning the skin twice a day, followed by a facial scrub three times a week, especially for men with beards or facial hair," Marissa shared with us. "This is a good time for men to try new looks with their hair and / or facial hair. They have time to try on a new me!"
And this does not have to be a solo project. According to Marissa, couples can participate in beauty routines together.
"Making facial masks is always a fun way to make your man take care of his skin," she shared. "Maybe give him a facial massage at home with a good oil and gua sha. If your man needs a shave, he might offer to do it. Have him show you his way." See more of her beauty picks and tips below.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
"Eyes tired from staying up late watching Netflix will quickly correct with these," Marissa promised.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face
Gentle enough for all skin types, this exfoliating self-tanner has anti-aging and vitamin D properties that help provide a radiant, sun-drenched shine year-round.
Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Toner daily AHA
This toner helps the skin exfoliate and brightens your complexion. It is so soft that it can be used on your skin daily. It also has over 400 five-star reviews on Sephora.
Josie Maran Skin Dope 100mg CBD Body Butter
This clean, relaxing and non-psychoactive CBD body cream helps relieve stressed, tired and dry skin.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Eye
Infused with butcher's broom extract, lavender essential oil, and evening primrose oil, Kiehl's formula helps smooth and restore the eye area. In addition, it helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness of the eyes.
House 99 by David Beckham Pure Facely Clean Face Wash
David Beckham's Charcoal Infused Formula instantly cleanses, purifies and reduces the appearance of clogged pores. The product was inspired by the hectic mornings of the soccer stud and the fresh start needed each day to balance a crazy schedule and four kids.
Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask
"This is a fun mask that couples can make together," Marissa shared with E! News. "It is a lot of fun to take off and it leaves the skin feeling clean."
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
Do your hands feel an extra day these days? Trust us, you are not alone. "By constantly washing your hands, this will be your savior," Marissa shared with us.
Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub
Attention razors: If used regularly, this product helps prevent ingrown hairs and minimizes irritation from shaving. Your razor can zoom in, reducing the chances of it getting torn or burned.
With Easter around the corner, maybe you can pick up something for your man upstairs. If not, see even more Easter basket gifts that aren't sweet.
%MINIFYHTML43a00640e32eb57be2c5484946c1a6f713%%MINIFYHTML43a00640e32eb57be2c5484946c1a6f714%