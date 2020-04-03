NHL free agency tracker 2020: full transfer list, best available players

When the NHL free agency period opens, no one knows, but the contracts will definitely expire and new ones will need to be signed.
Whether it's unrestricted or restricted free agents, there are some big shots to lure teams from across the league. It is unknown where they will land, but the salary cap is expected, for now, to rise between $ 84 million and $ 88.2 million. This will affect who can fish a large fish and who will catch a group of small fish. There's also the fun roulette game that teams sometimes play when they risk their next four first-round picks for one of the restricted free-agent stars.
NHL FREE AGENCY 2020: complete list of the 31 RFAs and UFAs of the 31 teams
NHL Free Agency Tracker: Full Transfer List in 2020
Top 50 UFA Players Available
|Player
|Pos.
|Team (s) 2019-20
|Team 2020-21
|1. Taylor Hall
|LW
|Demons / Coyotes
|2. Alex Pietrangelo
|re
|Blues
|3. Torey Krug
|re
|Bruins
|4. Robin Lehner
|Sun
|Blackhawks / Golden Knights
|5. Ilya Kovalchuk
|LW
|Kings / Canadians / Capitals
|6. Mike Hoffman
|W
|Panthers
|7. Tyler Toffoli
|W
|Reyes / Canucks
|8. Jacob Markstrom
|Sun
|Canucks
|9. TJ Brodie
|re
|Calls
|10. Jaroslav Halak
|Sun
|Bruins
|11. Tyson Barrie
|re
|Maple Leafs
|12. Derek Grant
|C
|Ducks / Ruffles
|13. Jesper Fast
|RW
|Rangers
|14. Kevin Shattenkirk
|re
|Flash of lightning
|15. Sami Vatanen
|re
|Demons / Hurricanes
|16. Cam Talbot
|Sun
|Calls
|17. Mikael Granlund
|C
|Predators
|18. Braden Holtby
|Sun
|Capitals
|19. Thomas Greiss
|Sun
|Islanders
|20. Erik Gustafsson
|re
|Blackhawks / Flam
|21. Anton Khudobin
|Sun
|Stars
|22. Travis Hamonic
|re
|Calls
|23. Chris Tanev
|re
|Canucks
|24. Justin Schultz
|re
|Penguins
|25. Pat Maroon
|LW
|Flash of lightning
|26. Corey Crawford
|Sun
|Blackhawks
|27. Cody Eakin
|C
|Golden Knights / Jets
|28. Erik Haula
|LW
|Hurricanes / Panthers
|29. Derick Brassard
|C
|Islanders
|30. Evgenii Dadonov
|RW
|Panthers
|31. Alex Galchenyuk
|C
|Penguins / Wild
|32. Joe Thornton
|C
|Sharks
|33. Wayne Simmonds
|RW
|Demons / Sabers
|34. Joel Edmundson
|re
|Hurricanes
|35. Kyle Clifford
|LW
|Kings / Maple Leaves
|36. Ryan Reaves
|RW
|Golden knights
|37. Josh Leivo
|LW
|Canucks
|38. Nate Thompson
|C
|Canadiens / Flyers
|39. Conor Sheary
|LW
|Sabers / Penguins
|40. Brende Dillon
|re
|Sharks / Capitals
|41. Vladislav Namestnikov
|C
|avalanche
|42. Matt Martin
|LW
|Islanders
|43. Zdeno Chara
|re
|Bruins
|44. Andy Greene
|re
|Demons / Islanders
|45. Dylan DeMelo
|re
|Senators / Jets
|46. Marco Scandella
|re
|Sabers / Canadian / Blue
|47. Patrick Marleau
|C
|Sharks / Penguins
|48. Zach Bogosian
|re
|Sabers / Lightning
|49. Mikko Koivu
|C
|Wild
|50. Ron Hainsey
|re
|Senators
Top 25 RFA Players Available
|Player
|Pos.
|Team 2019-20
|Team 2020-21
|1. Mathew Barzal
|C
|Islanders
|2. Josh Anderson
|RW
|Blue jackets
|3. Tristan Jarry
|Sun
|Penguins
|4. Matt Murray
|Sun
|Penguins
|5. Max Domi
|C
|Canadians
|6. Anthony Duclair
|LW
|Senators
|7. Tony DeAngelo
|re
|Rangers
|8. Alexandar Georgiev
|Sun
|Rangers
|9. Jake DeBrusk
|LW
|Bruins
|10. Andrew Mangiapane
|LW
|Calls
|11. Dominik Kubalik
|LW
|Blackhawks
|12. Andreas Athanasiou
|LW
|Red Wings / Oilers
|13. Kevin Labanc
|RW
|Sharks
|14. Sam Reinhart
|C
|Sabers
|15. Vince Dunn
|re
|Blues
|16. Elvis Merzlikins
|Sun
|Blue jackets
|17. Joonas Korpisalo
|Sun
|Blue jackets
|18. Tyson Jost
|C
|avalanche
|19. Mackenzie Blackwood
|Sun
|Got damn
|20. Nolan Patrick
|C
|Frills
|21. Ethan Bear
|re
|Oilers
|22. Victor Mete
|re
|Canadians
|23. Mikhail Sergachev
|re
|Flash of lightning
|24. Travis Dermott
|re
|Maple Leafs
|25. Tyler Bertuzzi
|LW
|red wings
