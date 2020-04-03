Home Sports NHL free agency tracker 2020: full transfer list, best available players

NHL free agency tracker 2020: full transfer list, best available players

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>NHL free agency tracker 2020: full transfer list, best available players
%MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc811% %MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc812%

When the NHL free agency period opens, no one knows, but the contracts will definitely expire and new ones will need to be signed.

%MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc813%%MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc814%

Whether it's unrestricted or restricted free agents, there are some big shots to lure teams from across the league. It is unknown where they will land, but the salary cap is expected, for now, to rise between $ 84 million and $ 88.2 million. This will affect who can fish a large fish and who will catch a group of small fish. There's also the fun roulette game that teams sometimes play when they risk their next four first-round picks for one of the restricted free-agent stars.

%MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc815% %MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc816%

NHL FREE AGENCY 2020: complete list of the 31 RFAs and UFAs of the 31 teams

Sporting News has all the best free agent signings for you here.

NHL Free Agency Tracker: Full Transfer List in 2020

Top 50 UFA Players Available

Player Pos. Team (s) 2019-20 Team 2020-21
1. Taylor Hall LW Demons / Coyotes
2. Alex Pietrangelo re Blues
3. Torey Krug re Bruins
4. Robin Lehner Sun Blackhawks / Golden Knights
5. Ilya Kovalchuk LW Kings / Canadians / Capitals
6. Mike Hoffman W Panthers
7. Tyler Toffoli W Reyes / Canucks
8. Jacob Markstrom Sun Canucks
9. TJ Brodie re Calls
10. Jaroslav Halak Sun Bruins
11. Tyson Barrie re Maple Leafs
12. Derek Grant C Ducks / Ruffles
13. Jesper Fast RW Rangers
14. Kevin Shattenkirk re Flash of lightning
15. Sami Vatanen re Demons / Hurricanes
16. Cam Talbot Sun Calls
17. Mikael Granlund C Predators
18. Braden Holtby Sun Capitals
19. Thomas Greiss Sun Islanders
20. Erik Gustafsson re Blackhawks / Flam
21. Anton Khudobin Sun Stars
22. Travis Hamonic re Calls
23. Chris Tanev re Canucks
24. Justin Schultz re Penguins
25. Pat Maroon LW Flash of lightning
26. Corey Crawford Sun Blackhawks
27. Cody Eakin C Golden Knights / Jets
28. Erik Haula LW Hurricanes / Panthers
29. Derick Brassard C Islanders
30. Evgenii Dadonov RW Panthers
31. Alex Galchenyuk C Penguins / Wild
32. Joe Thornton C Sharks
33. Wayne Simmonds RW Demons / Sabers
34. Joel Edmundson re Hurricanes
35. Kyle Clifford LW Kings / Maple Leaves
36. Ryan Reaves RW Golden knights
37. Josh Leivo LW Canucks
38. Nate Thompson C Canadiens / Flyers
39. Conor Sheary LW Sabers / Penguins
40. Brende Dillon re Sharks / Capitals
41. Vladislav Namestnikov C avalanche
42. Matt Martin LW Islanders
43. Zdeno Chara re Bruins
44. Andy Greene re Demons / Islanders
45. Dylan DeMelo re Senators / Jets
46. ​​Marco Scandella re Sabers / Canadian / Blue
47. Patrick Marleau C Sharks / Penguins
48. Zach Bogosian re Sabers / Lightning
49. Mikko Koivu C Wild
50. Ron Hainsey re Senators

Top 25 RFA Players Available

Player Pos. Team 2019-20 Team 2020-21
1. Mathew Barzal C Islanders
2. Josh Anderson RW Blue jackets
3. Tristan Jarry Sun Penguins
4. Matt Murray Sun Penguins
5. Max Domi C Canadians
6. Anthony Duclair LW Senators
7. Tony DeAngelo re Rangers
8. Alexandar Georgiev Sun Rangers
9. Jake DeBrusk LW Bruins
10. Andrew Mangiapane LW Calls
11. Dominik Kubalik LW Blackhawks
12. Andreas Athanasiou LW Red Wings / Oilers
13. Kevin Labanc RW Sharks
14. Sam Reinhart C Sabers
15. Vince Dunn re Blues
16. Elvis Merzlikins Sun Blue jackets
17. Joonas Korpisalo Sun Blue jackets
18. Tyson Jost C avalanche
19. Mackenzie Blackwood Sun Got damn
20. Nolan Patrick C Frills
21. Ethan Bear re Oilers
22. Victor Mete re Canadians
23. Mikhail Sergachev re Flash of lightning
24. Travis Dermott re Maple Leafs
25. Tyler Bertuzzi LW red wings

%MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc817%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©