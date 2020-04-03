NHL free agency tracker 2020: full transfer list, best available players

%MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc811% %MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc812%

When the NHL free agency period opens, no one knows, but the contracts will definitely expire and new ones will need to be signed.

%MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc813% %MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc814%

Whether it's unrestricted or restricted free agents, there are some big shots to lure teams from across the league. It is unknown where they will land, but the salary cap is expected, for now, to rise between $ 84 million and $ 88.2 million. This will affect who can fish a large fish and who will catch a group of small fish. There's also the fun roulette game that teams sometimes play when they risk their next four first-round picks for one of the restricted free-agent stars.

%MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc815% %MINIFYHTMLe1d566e15faae8b4f88b9f19fa466cc816%

NHL FREE AGENCY 2020: complete list of the 31 RFAs and UFAs of the 31 teams

Sporting News has all the best free agent signings for you here.

NHL Free Agency Tracker: Full Transfer List in 2020

Top 50 UFA Players Available

Player Pos. Team (s) 2019-20 Team 2020-21 1. Taylor Hall LW Demons / Coyotes 2. Alex Pietrangelo re Blues 3. Torey Krug re Bruins 4. Robin Lehner Sun Blackhawks / Golden Knights 5. Ilya Kovalchuk LW Kings / Canadians / Capitals 6. Mike Hoffman W Panthers 7. Tyler Toffoli W Reyes / Canucks 8. Jacob Markstrom Sun Canucks 9. TJ Brodie re Calls 10. Jaroslav Halak Sun Bruins 11. Tyson Barrie re Maple Leafs 12. Derek Grant C Ducks / Ruffles 13. Jesper Fast RW Rangers 14. Kevin Shattenkirk re Flash of lightning 15. Sami Vatanen re Demons / Hurricanes 16. Cam Talbot Sun Calls 17. Mikael Granlund C Predators 18. Braden Holtby Sun Capitals 19. Thomas Greiss Sun Islanders 20. Erik Gustafsson re Blackhawks / Flam 21. Anton Khudobin Sun Stars 22. Travis Hamonic re Calls 23. Chris Tanev re Canucks 24. Justin Schultz re Penguins 25. Pat Maroon LW Flash of lightning 26. Corey Crawford Sun Blackhawks 27. Cody Eakin C Golden Knights / Jets 28. Erik Haula LW Hurricanes / Panthers 29. Derick Brassard C Islanders 30. Evgenii Dadonov RW Panthers 31. Alex Galchenyuk C Penguins / Wild 32. Joe Thornton C Sharks 33. Wayne Simmonds RW Demons / Sabers 34. Joel Edmundson re Hurricanes 35. Kyle Clifford LW Kings / Maple Leaves 36. Ryan Reaves RW Golden knights 37. Josh Leivo LW Canucks 38. Nate Thompson C Canadiens / Flyers 39. Conor Sheary LW Sabers / Penguins 40. Brende Dillon re Sharks / Capitals 41. Vladislav Namestnikov C avalanche 42. Matt Martin LW Islanders 43. Zdeno Chara re Bruins 44. Andy Greene re Demons / Islanders 45. Dylan DeMelo re Senators / Jets 46. ​​Marco Scandella re Sabers / Canadian / Blue 47. Patrick Marleau C Sharks / Penguins 48. Zach Bogosian re Sabers / Lightning 49. Mikko Koivu C Wild 50. Ron Hainsey re Senators

Top 25 RFA Players Available