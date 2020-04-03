NFL's 17-game schedule could force New Orleans to quit Super Bowl 2024

%MINIFYHTML2f5ccfe85d37a2b415493815614ff2ef77%

Most cities would do anything to host a Super Bowl, but it turns out there is one thing that New Orleans won't give up, no matter what, to get the honor: Mardi Gras.

The city has been chosen to host the 2024 game, but that agreement has been called into question with the recent ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement, which includes a regular season of 17 games that will begin as soon as 2021.

The final game of the NFL season is normally played on the first Sunday in February, which in 2024 will be on February 4. The extra week on the regular season calendar could mean the 2024 game is delayed until February 11. trouble? That is the last weekend of the Mardi Gras celebration, with the official holiday on Tuesday, February 13.

Santos vice president of communications Greg Bensel released a statement He said Friday that the team spoke to the NFL about the possibility of a 17-game season during the Super Bowl bidding process and discussed options that included continuing to host the Super Bowl in 2024 or hosting another Super Bowl in the future when there is no conflict with Mardi Gras.

There are a handful of possible solutions if the NFL really wants New Orleans to host in 2024. One of the simplest is for the league to move the start of the regular season one week to the Labor Day weekend. It could also eliminate the week off between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, which would keep the game on the first Sunday in February and avoid Mardi Gras celebrations.

However, if the league is not ready to host New Orleans in 2024, then it could have the city as a host in 2025, when Fat Tuesday falls on March 4 (assuming the NFL doesn't move to a 20 weeks by then). That would mean the NFL would need to find a new host city for Super Bowl 2024.

Which scenario seems most likely? Frankly speaking, anyone that involves the least amount of work and doesn't cost the NFL money. That would mean New Orleans might have to wait another year, because the NFL loves having that extra week before the Super Bowl to dominate the sports talk show conversation and generate anticipation, and has been reluctant to compete with the start of the college football season The first weekend of September.