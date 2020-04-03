NFL fans want Rex Ryan to apologize for inexplicably calling Amari Cooper & # 39; turd & # 39;

Amari Cooper signed a $ 100 million, five-year contract extension with the Cowboys last month, and former coach Rex Ryan disagrees with Dallas' decision.

Speaking Friday morning on ESPN's "Get Up," Ryan criticized Cooper and the Cowboys for committing a lot of money to the catcher. Ryan was reacting to the anonymous appointment of an NFL executive at The Athletic who provided some criticism of the contract.

"It all comes down to, how many guys are really difference makers? That's what the top market pays," said the executive. "Sorry, Amari Cooper helps, but does not tilt the field. It has not been consistently presented."

Reacting to this, Ryan ended up calling Cooper a "jerk."

"(Amari Cooper) is the largest act of disappearance in the National Football League," said Ryan. "He does not appear on the road. He does not appear against: when the competition is good, when he goes up against an upper corner, this guy disappears. There is only one time that I can remember in recent memory about elite receivers and disappearance acts like Amari "Cooper. That was a kid the Raiders were a few years old, oh, that's right, that was Amari Cooper. This is what he is. And then he doesn't love football. Hell with him, he stops his routes. He does all of this." I wouldn't have paid this jerk. No way in hell. No way in hell would I have paid this guy. "

Ryan added that the Cowboys "made a big mistake,quot; in bringing Cooper back.

These are Ryan's surprisingly strong words, especially considering the season Cooper just had. In his first full season with Dallas, Cooper finished with 79 catches for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. Ryan has a strong point in saying Cooper "doesn't show up on the road." Cooper finished with 869 yards in home games and just 320 yards in road games last season.

Still, calling Cooper "turd,quot; sounds like a low blow from someone who used to coach NFL players. And many soccer fans and analysts also feel that way.

What has Amari Cooper done to deserve this personal attack? He is a great worker, played with injuries and is a good teammate. Rex Ryan should apologize. https://t.co/rSHzKHdP73 – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2020

I'm not quite sure that I described this young man that way. I always knew him as a nice, easy going guy who goes about his business without being disruptive or disruptive. – Steve Wyche (@ wyche89) April 3, 2020

This is wrong and on the line. You can be critical. But Cooper is a class act. He played through injuries all last season. He had the most productive two years of his career in Dallas. It is wrong and classless to call him an imbecile. https://t.co/Y3ZM5bt1jY – Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 3, 2020

Rex Ryan shouldn't call any player "turd,quot;, especially on national television. Other than that, he was not wrong in his evaluation of Amari Cooper. – Fallon (@FallonSmithTV) April 3, 2020

Take note of one thing: reporters who are regularly in the Cowboys locker room and interact with Amari Cooper on a regular basis … they all come to his defense. It should tell you everything you need to know about who Amari Cooper is as a man (and what Asinine Rex's comment was like). – Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 3, 2020

Coop is easily one of the most thoughtful and respectful guys to have been in the Cowboys' locker room in the past decade, too. After fiasco 4 and 9, he stopped at his locker and responded to everyone who wanted to talk about it. What a tool bag thing to say 🙄 – David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 3, 2020

Amari Cooper was professional, honest and made himself available when he was hurt and healthy. He took criticism like a pro and praised like a pro. – Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 3, 2020