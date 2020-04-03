Newport Beach Doctor advocates for mandatory mask guidelines in a medical building amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – As more municipal officials encourage people to wear protective face masks as COVID-19 cases grow, some health professionals are concerned that the same precautions are not being taken in doctors' offices.

Dr. Gigi Kroll is concerned that wearing a mask is not yet mandatory at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, where she works as an OB / GYN.

"Instead of being told to be quiet and that I need to go back, I thought I was going to say my voice," Kroll said.

When Dr. Gigi Kroll walked the labor and delivery floor on Thursday, she said that many nurses were not wearing masks. She believes that there should be a universal masking policy to protect patients and staff.

"We have data that shows reports of cases in which patients were brought in for induction of labor, and this is out of New York recently, 37 weeks to term. They were asymptomatic, not screened for COVID because they didn't have evidence, "Kroll said.

"Postpartum: Two cases in which they developed symptoms of COVID-19, both ended up in the ICU. Fifteen health workers who cared for those patients had to be quarantined," she said.

Dr. Kroll and other colleagues said they want to be sure that everyone is protected.

"I went to Hoag yesterday … there were probably 20 different nurses, lactation consultants and physical therapists," said pediatrician Dr. Steven Abelowitz. "The only three people wearing masks were me and my two pediatricians."

Some, but not all, Orange County hospitals now have universal masking policies, but Hoag Hospital, which cites CDC and World Health Organization guidelines, does not have a mandatory mask policy.

In a letter to medical personnel, Hoag Hospital said: “We are certainly not discouraging the use of masks at its discretion. We want to assure you that masks and other appropriate PPE are available at nursing stations in all patient care units. "

"Many of the nurses I spoke to told me that their supervisors would give them a hard time if they decided to wear a mask and encouraged them not to wear a mask," said Kroll.

Patient Tiffany Hill, who is 22 weeks pregnant, said: "This is not a time to take risks … all pregnant women are exceptionally nervous about it and I think we would prefer to take extra precautions because it is not just our lives that we are. managing right now, but also the lives of our unborn children. "