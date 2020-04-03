New York sees disturbing increase in hate crimes against Asians as coronavirus outbreak continues

Roommates, as the deadly and devastating outbreak of coronavirus continues to devastate the United States, something equally disturbing is happening in New York. According to new reports, New York state is seeing an alarming increase in hate crimes against Asians, who have been physically attacked on a regular basis since the virus began to spread.

@NBCNews reports that the New York Police Department recently revealed that hate crimes against residents of Asian descent have increased dramatically since the coronavirus initially started. Reported hate crimes against Asians were virtually infrequent prior to the outbreak of the virus, as New York police stated that they had received no reports of hate crimes against people within the Asian community for the first 2 months and mid 2020. Additionally, there were only three reported bias crimes against Asia across New York in 2019, but now those numbers have seen a drastic increase in all five city districts.

In one reported incident, an Asian couple was attacked in a Brooklyn subway car by a man who repeatedly yelled racial slurs at them. The man then allegedly physically assaulted the woman with an umbrella and punched her, at this time, he has not been arrested. In a separate incident, a 51-year-old Asian woman was allegedly attacked by three 15-year-old girls while riding a bus in the Bronx. The three girls, who were later arrested, also allegedly yelled racial slurs at her and beat her with an umbrella. According to New York Police, the woman suffered facial injuries that required stitches. Since then, the girls have been charged with assault as a hate crime.

In a statement about hate crimes related to Asia, New York Police said this:

“Since the outbreak, the Hate Crime Task Force has investigated 11 cases in which all the victims were Asian and were targeted due to discrimination based on the Coronavirus pandemic. To date, investigators have detained wanted subjects in seven of these cases. "

New York Police Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison added: "We cannot allow this to separate us. We have to work together, and we cannot choose a certain community to blame them for what is happening."

That sentiment is similar to that echoed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said:

"This pandemic will not give anyone an excuse to be racist or xenophobic or prejudiced or to attack anyone based on their ethnicity or race." It will not be tolerated in New York State. "

The attorney general has also established a new crime hotline in an effort to catch those who continue to attack the Asian community.

