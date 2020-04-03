New iPad Pro security feature cuts the microphone when you close the case – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLdb70f3e2a4548fc476ce38b47536d2a176%

Apple introduced a new security feature on the iPad Pro 2020 that disconnects the microphone at the hardware level when connecting and closing an MFi-compatible case.

This feature of iPad Pro prevents any software on the tablet from collecting data from the microphone.

Hardware disconnect was first introduced on MacBook models in 2018.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Two weeks ago, Apple revealed a new iPad Pro model through a press release on its website. The iPad presentation would likely have been part of Apple's spring event, if it had happened, but the coronavirus pandemic made sure to stop that. All in all, the iPad Pro 2020 is not a massive departure from its predecessor – internally, everything has been updated, but the design is pretty much the same, save for the updated camera array on the back.

But it turns out that not all the features of the new iPad were revealed in the original press release. This week, 9to5Mac Detected an update to the Apple platform security guide revealing that new iPads, including the latest model, have a hardware feature that ensures the microphone is disconnected when the case is closed.

Here's the full update from the Apple website that explains the hardware security feature in detail:

All Mac notebooks with the Apple T2 security chip feature a hardware disconnect that ensures the microphone is disabled every time the lid is closed. In the 13-inch Macbook pro Y MacBook Air computers with the T2 chip, and the 15-inch chip Macbook pro laptops from 2019 or later, this disconnection is implemented only in hardware. Disconnection prevents any software, even with root or kernel privileges on macOS, and even software on the T2 chip, from activating the microphone when the lid is closed. (The camera is not disconnected in hardware, because its field of view is completely obstructed with the cover closed.) IPad models starting in 2020 also feature the hardware microphone disconnect. When an MFI-compatible case (including those sold by Apple) is connected to the iPad and closed, the microphone is disconnected in hardware, preventing the microphone's audio data from being available to any software, even with root or kernel privileges on iPadOS or in case the firmware is compromised.

How 9to5Mac He notes that this feature was first introduced on MacBook models with the T2 security chip in 2018. This is the first time that Apple has transferred the feature to its line of tablets. It is also incredibly timely, as many of us are using every electronic device with a camera or microphone in our homes right now for hours and hours every day to communicate with coworkers, friends, and family. Knowing that the microphone will automatically turn off as soon as the case is closed (as long as you have a compatible case) should ease some of the anxiety.

While this feature can only be found on the iPad Pro 2020 and future iPad models, there were a few notable security improvements in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 releases last week, such as Data Vaults that protect data stored in apps from Third and temporary sessions for iPad users that disappear when the user closes the session.

Image Source: Apple