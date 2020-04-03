Netflix Abandoning Duty Amid Failed Conversations With Kew Media – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Is Terminating All License Agreements It Has With Kew Media Distribution, Including Successful British Drama Duty fulfillment, after the conversations with the company manager collapsed broke down.

The Up News Info understands that Netflix has the rights to stream a series of Kew Media Distribution titles in various territories and made administrator FTI Consulting a financial offer to maintain these licenses.

Netflix insisted that most of its payment to FTI be transferred to the producers of the titles in question, which in the case of Duty fulfillment it would have been World Productions, owned by ITV Studios. It is understood that FTI rejected these terms, which led to a collapse in the talks.

In the next 24 hours, Netflix will remove the titles in which it has terminated the contracts, which means that Duty fulfillment It will no longer be available to stream in the UK (where season 1-4 are available) and other territories, including Australia. The police drama is a BBC original and was one of the biggest British broadcaster shows in 2019.

The Up News Info is reported to be that Netflix is ​​encouraging affected producers to get in touch directly to discuss Kew's media distribution issue. You've even set up a dedicated email address for inquiries: [email protected]

Netflix's termination does not affect the license agreements it has for two movies: Leaving Neverland Y Whitney: Can it be me?. Made by Amos Pictures and Lafayette Films respectively, both producers have already terminated their deals with Kew Media Distribution after they were not paid royalties.

As Deadline revealed this week, however, the endings are cause for some dispute. Kew administrator FTI believes the distribution contracts are still valid and has included the films in its sale from the Kew Media Distribution library. Amos and Lafayette have said they are prepared to take legal action to protect their rights.

Kew Media Distribution was part of the Kew Media Group, which filed for bankruptcy in February after months of financial mismanagement. FTI has been selling the company's assets piece by piece, but the sale of the Kew Media Distribution library has been difficult due to ongoing conflicts of rights with producers.

Netflix and FTI declined to comment on their discussions. FTI referred Deadline to a statement it sent us earlier this week regarding the sale of the Kew Media Distribution library.

A spokesperson said: “The joint administrators, along with their legal advisor, are in the process of considering all current distribution and licensing arrangements, including between multiple producers and Kew. Any claim for termination or otherwise will be handled in accordance with the terms of the relevant distribution agreements. We appreciate the continued patience of producers and customers as we continue to work in a complex situation with more than 1,000 titles. "