NeNe Leakes snapped shut after posting Selfie without makeup – Hater says she looks "like a totally different person,quot;

NeNe Leakes turned to social media to share a new photo that was intended to prove that she had always been a & # 39; full-skinned girl & # 39 ;. Obviously, she felt and wanted to show off her makeup-free appearance, but instead of praise, she also received a negative comment from an enemy who noted that she seemed "a totally different person!"

The reality show star was wearing a green tracksuit with a white pattern and accessories with a matching cap and a pair of gold earrings!

%MINIFYHTMLf1fa11a83cc49bd7462112e37236731c11% %MINIFYHTMLf1fa11a83cc49bd7462112e37236731c12%

Also, she smiled at the camera as she posed with a peace sign and seemed sure to show off her fresh face look rather than her usual glamor.

In the legend, she wrote: "If you know me, you know that I have ALWAYS been a skin girl."

Labeling RHOA co-star Eva Marcille, she suggested, "Next time, let's show our bodies."

Many of her followers rushed to talk about her, commenting on things like: ‘Ok, Fresh Face, you better give us that job! * two snapshots *. ’/‘ Beautiful! Look younger without makeup. "

But as mentioned before, not everyone was so positive and loving towards her!

NeNe also got at least one enemy in the comment section who couldn't help but comment that she "seems like a totally different person."

Still, NeNe supporters were once again there for her, applauding the enemy asking why they even "follow,quot; her if (they have) negative things to say. "

Fortunately, no matter what her critics say, NeNe was never pressured by her words to feel insecure about her appearance.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLf1fa11a83cc49bd7462112e37236731c80% %MINIFYHTMLf1fa11a83cc49bd7462112e37236731c80%

Even when it comes to her plastic surgeries, NeNe has always been very outspoken about getting under the knife and didn't hesitate to explain the reasons why she received them.



Post views:

0 0