NeNe Leakes responds to Eva Marcille's challenge with this new song

NeNe Leakes just answered one of Eva Marcille's challenges and posted this song on her social media account. Check out his message below.

‘YOU CAN POWER NEVA HUNNI. I can't turn your plums into a peach! You should have acted #nowbowalittlelower I WEAR THE CROWN YOU HAVE A TIARA #estoylacama de la casa #hbic #la menace #imcomingforyoubitches #goodskin #gunsloaded # the50fabclub NOW LEAVE THE BEAT APRIL 12th @iamladyluck Make your dance challenges and post them on mi history . The best dance will be in the video, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said: "Yassssss your stage name is NeNe WikiLEAKES bihhhh,quot; and another follower posted this message: "You opened the way, Miss Leakes." They cling to you for a story. "

A commenter posted the following message: Está Okay! Let me start working on my knees while I'm inside! "

Another commenter posted the following message: ‘Well, NENE, you know that that comes along with being on top. They all shoot at you. Because nobody hates the last place, correct. But they shot the target, just like his bank account 💯 ’

Someone else posted the following message: "Come on @evamarcille bow down, peasant, what are you doing to work?" Oh, you're a radio personality, didn't you model?

Another commenter posted the following message: "Okay, Nene, let them know who you are, hold the,quot; and they are rotten, "tell him."

Another follower said: ‘come and get this !!! yes baby !!! you left us no other option than stan "and someone else posted this:" eva just leaves this lady alone … everyone knows she is not taking her foot off her neck. LOL ".

Earlier today, it has been revealed that NeNe wanted to smile at fans, and she made the most exciting announcement.

Ad

Today, it will launch live on Instagram and YouTube with Kim Zolciak, and people can't wait for this.



Post views:

0 0