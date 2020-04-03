NeNe Leakes presents his new hip hop song that calls his co-stars “RHOA”

Roommates, the queen of "Atlanta's Real Housewives,quot;, NeNe Leakes is using her spare time during the coronavirus blockade to test her microphone skills as a rapper. NeNe recently showed off a new hip hop track where she's spitting bars on her queen status and calling her co-stars.

NeNe Leakes recently took to her Instagram account to listen to her new song "Come And Get This, Hunni,quot;, which features rapper Lady Luck. In the clip, she dances and performs the clip while in the studio.

She captioned the video with this:

“I will show you how to get to the HUNNI money on April 12, the whole track falls! Number 1 housewife PERIOD. # Peerless # BossB ** ch #TheThreat #MyNameCarryWeight # HeadB ** chInCharge #ImmaBlowYourHeadOff ”

If you've been watching the latest "RHOA,quot; season, then you already know about the intense and continuous meat between NeNe and Kenya Moore. The last time we saw the two of them, NeNe was accused of spitting in Kenya and addressed herself this way:

"I don't even know what was going through my mind at the time, but what I do know is that I didn't spit it out, but yes, I wish I had." I'm going to be honest about it, because I think some of the things Kenya says are really nasty and dirty. And I feel like, girl, you just are – you probably need to be spit on. You probably just need to be. And it may not sound great, but it should probably be spit on. And I have no sympathy for her. I just don't. "

At IG, NeNe and Eva Marcille have also been exchanging some grim words after NeNe said that Eva does not contribute anything to "RHOA,quot; and that she should be fired.

