NeNe Leakes looks unrecognizable in Selfie without makeup

"She is a totally different person and not in a good way," comments an enemy below the Instagram post of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star with her bare face.

NeNe leaks take part in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"co-star Eva MarcilleIt's not a makeup challenge on Instagram. The 52-year-old woman went to her page to share a photo of herself looking fresh without makeup while smiling at the camera.

"If you know me, you know that I have ALWAYS been a skin girl @evamarcille", so NeNe captioned the image that showed her wearing a green tracksuit with a white pattern, and a green cap and gold earrings. "Next time, we are going to show our bodies."

Companions of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars, including Marlo Hampton Y Porsha Williams, he left effusive comments in the comments section. Tanya Sam He also called her "girl", while "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star Somaya Reece wrote: "Beautifully natural".

However, someone pleaded with them to differ. "He seems like a totally different person …" the person commented. Another agreed, writing, "She is a totally different person and not in a good way."

While NeNe has yet to respond to hate comments, some of his fans have come to his defense. "Why do you follow her if you have negative things to say? Nene looks good for her age," replied a follower. Another assured Bravo's personality: "Ok Nene Leakes! You look fabulous! Shake them up to the unemployment line."

NeNe has always been open about undergoing various plastic surgery procedures. In a September appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show "even revealed that she wanted to fix her breasts again." I would do my breasts again, "shared the reality star." I would keep my implants and just move my tissue. "

In addition, he said that his nose would "twist" again and explained: "They say that as you get older your nose lengthens. It wouldn't be good if I woke up like this."