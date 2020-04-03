NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak will launch live on IG and YouTube today!

NeNe Leakes wanted to smile at the fans, and she made the most exciting announcement. Today, it will launch live on Instagram and YouTube with Kim Zolciak, and people can't wait for this.

Check out the post that NeNe shared for her fans on social media.

‘Bring a smile to your faces! NENE AND KIM AFTER DARKNESS TOMORROW NITE at 9 pm on IG LIVE. Then bring it to YOUTUBE later! Special guest passing by! Get into the tea we'll be pouring! Bring your cocktailssss. #OG #thefoundationofitall #weback #waitforit ", NeNe captioned her post on social media.

Porsha Williams jumped in the comments to offset their enthusiasm: "I'm glad this started, I ate well," I got my seat in the front row! "

Someone was surprised and said: ‘What happened to the door is closed. Kim is a snake, don't bite yourself. "

Another commenter posted this: ‘This is the housewife to bring back. They were all so much fun together. Just leave the bull $ hit on the pass. I miss you all talking about fashion, car houses and well the scooter 🛴 is a must 🤣 hey wig !!! I miss you girl Xo 😘 ’

Someone else made the following observation and said, "These are 2 completely different women from Nene and Kim from the first season of RHOA."

A follower said: Esto This is going to be good! "He always loves when you guys are good."

Aside from this, NeNe made headlines the other day when she responded to Eva Marcille's challenge to post a photo without makeup.

Eva excited many of her fans when she shared a photo without makeup and rated this as a challenge for all her followers.

NeNe accepted this challenge and jumped online to post a photo with a natural face. Mor Ethan that, NeNe revealed his own challenge: show their bodies.



