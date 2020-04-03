Neighborhood Health Clinic gets creative to keep doors open – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– With the shortage of protective equipment, some hospitals have resorted to requesting donations of gowns and masks to keep workers safe.

Meanwhile, neighborhood clinics are also stressed to secure supplies and are a critical resource, freeing up capacity in overcrowded emergency rooms.

"It could be allergies, strep throat," says Christy Chermak, executive director of Watermark Health. "We are still dealing with all of those things and also educating people."

The non-profit Watermark Urgent Care Clinics, with locations in Northeast Dallas and Plano, serve people with or without insurance.

They treated about 12,000 patients last year. And yet, none of that happens without personal protective equipment.

"As a healthcare administrator, if my people are not going to be safe, I will close our doors," says Chermak.

Faced with that drastic decision in recent weeks, Chermak first contacted Watermark Community Church.

A church member had the creativity and connections the clinic desperately needed.

"It wasn't really on my radar," says Seth Orsborn of SMU's Lyle School of Engineering. Orsborn is the director of the school's innovation gym, the so-called manufacturer space.

"Manufacturing spaces have a unique set of tools, like 3D printers and laser cutters, and many of the masks and PPE are now manufactured in spaces like ours."

Creator Spaces are places where creative thinkers receive tools to create solutions. So that's exactly what they did, use their 3D printer to make face shields and donate them to the clinic.

"Having masks, face shields like these allows us to stay open longer,quot; (and) keep people out of emergency rooms, attend to their emotional and spiritual needs, and then, when we have an additional amount, we can bless our volunteers too. "Chermak said.

Orsborn says the school has also been able to donate protective equipment to other local hospitals.

“Our country has an excellent record of when there is something that seems overwhelming, all the creative, entrepreneurial and innovative people come out and say‘ hey, what can we do to make an impact? positive impact on this challenge, "shares Orsborn." I think this is a great opportunity for all of us to tap into those creative juices, tap into our experiences and insights, and discover how we can have a positive impact in our country right now. Yes we can keep a clinic open a little longer … we've done our part. "

