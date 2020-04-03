NBL addresses claims that LaMelo Ball has purchased Illawarra Hawks

%MINIFYHTML048724354138acbd4cda0b1545f4ade311% %MINIFYHTML048724354138acbd4cda0b1545f4ade312%

The NBL confirmed that LaMelo Ball and its management have expressed interest in the Illawarra Hawks, but denied that an application for the purchase of the Australian basketball team has been submitted.

Ball's manager Jermaine Jackson told ESPN on Thursday that the couple acquired the Hawks and said: "We own the team. It is a done deal." The NBL responded to Jackson's claims on Friday in a statement, which said: "The NBL would like to clarify the current situation regarding LaMelo Ball and the Illawarra Hawks.

"The league can confirm that LaMelo Ball and his team had discussions about being involved with the club while playing in the NBL last season. At this point, we continue to work with current licensee Simon Stratford on a number of options for what that we Hope will be a fruitful result for Illawarra and the NBL.

"The NBL has final approval on any license transfer and no requests have been submitted to date. The NBL has no further comment at this stage."

Ball, 18, won the NBL Rookie of the Year award during his stint with the Hawks, where he recorded consecutive double doubles before a season-ending foot injury. The younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball played with the team as part of the league's Next Stars program. He averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games.

He is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.