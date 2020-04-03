NBA 2K & # 39; Players Tournament Prize Money: How much will the winner win for charity?

Desperate for a way to reach fans during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the NBA is trying something new: an all-star player-only video game tournament broadcast on ESPN.

%MINIFYHTML3c1e18cb5d12d6af0b57617f3f1ba19611% %MINIFYHTML3c1e18cb5d12d6af0b57617f3f1ba19612%

The competition, which begins Friday, is useless excitement for the league with the real-life NBA season on hold. Sixteen competitors, including Kevin Durant and Trae Young, will meet in "NBA 2K20,quot; in a group of four rounds.

MORE: TV info, schedule for player tournament

The NBA may have seen the recent emergence of eNASCAR during the pandemic as inspiration to dive headlong into a television event of its own. In the past three weeks, NASCAR has had its drivers battle the "iRacing,quot; simulator in a series broadcast by Fox and FS1. The first viewers repainted it as a resounding success.

NBA players are also used to spending time on the sticks, often streaming video games on their own time.

There are also incentives for this competition. Here's the breakdown of rewards for claiming the first Player Tournament:

NBA 2K Players Tournament Prize

The NBA player who wins the tournament will claim $ 100,000 to donate to a coronavirus-related charity of their choice.

While players won't accumulate their own income to win, they do claim bragging rights and potentially hardware to display at home. However, if there is a trophy, it is best to disinfect it multiple times before shipping.

Which charities will receive donations?

This will depend on the winner of the competition, as each player has their own chosen organization.

It will be a particularly significant award for players considering how close COVID-19 has shrunk in the NBA community. Two "NBA 2K,quot; competitors, in fact, tested positive for the coronavirus before making full recoveries (Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant).

NBA 2K Player Tournament Ticket List

Below is the list of participants and their seeds in the tournament, which are determined by the rating of the players in the game and the NBA's tenure in real life.

Seed Player Classification 1) Kevin Durant 96 two) Bring young 90 3) Hassan Whiteside 87 4) Donovan Mitchell 87 5) Devin Booker 86 6) Andre Drummond 85 7) Zach LaVine 85 8) Montrezl harrell 85 9) Domantas Sabonis 85 10) Deandre Ayton 85 eleven) DeMarcus Cousins 81 12) Michael Porter Jr. 81 13) Rui Hachimura 79 14) Patrick Beverley 78 fifteen. Harrison Barnes 78 sixteen. Derrick Jones Jr. 78

What virtual teams will the players use?

Before the tournament begins, each player selects their own group of eight teams from which they are allowed to use. Equipment cannot be reused by a player; For example, Kevin Durant was only able to play as the Nets once before moving on to his other seven options.