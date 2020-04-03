Nasser Hussain: County Championship May Be Slain When Cricket Returns | Cricket News







Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate holds the 2019 County Championship trophy

Nasser Hussain says the England and Wales Cricket Board should consider sacrificing the County Championship if the season is severely shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Hussain County, Essex was due to start its title defense on April 12, and the two-division competition will once again be played in 14 rounds.

But with no professional cricket program scheduled until May 28 at the earliest due to the outbreak, the ECB is currently drawing up a series of potential calendars for what will be a reduced season.

At the same time, the game's governing body has started a £ 61 million package to help cricket resist the financial impact of the pandemic, and Hussain says that the ECB should naturally focus on the game's revenue-generating formats.

1:04 Nasser Hussain says the ECB had "no choice,quot; but to delay the start of the national cricket season until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic Nasser Hussain says the ECB had "no choice,quot; but to delay the start of the national cricket season until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic

"If you can't do the County Championship justice, or do it properly, then I can't see the point of doing it to be honest with you.

"It is better to go for the most lucrative and profitable ways to promote the game, such as international cricket and then white ball cricket."

"The Blast becomes a very, very important tournament if they return to the cricket ground, and when they do, because it gets a good audience."

For now, global cricket and the broader sports audience lack live action due to the pandemic, which is likely to force a second delay at the start of the Indian Premier League.

4:13 Shane Warne has chosen an XI from the best England players he faced, with our own Nasser Hussain making the cut Shane Warne has chosen an XI from the best England players he faced, with our own Nasser Hussain making the cut

"I think they will make an announcement next week about it," Hussain said.

"That has been delayed until 15 and you can't see that happening. There may be a window later in the year for the IPL, perhaps in October, leading to the T20 World Cup in Australia for players to prepare for that. by having a shortened IPL.

"So everything is up in the air. You have to be flexible from here on out."

"The World T20 is a long way away. Most important is the travel element: how do you get the players there? Do they need to isolate themselves when they get there?

"Hopefully by then the pandemic has disappeared and people can regain their international sport."