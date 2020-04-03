NASA's James Webb space telescope shows off its shiny new mirror – BGR

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope takes a big step towards finally being cleared for launch by organizing its array of mirrors.

The telescope's current launch date is 2021, but that may change as the coronavirus pandemic has forced a reduction in the workforce.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has seen far more than its fair share of delays since it was formally announced. The spacecraft is so far from budget and programming that it's almost comical, and much of the blame falls on the company that NASA hired to build much of the telescope, Northrop Grumman.

However, despite its continuing problems, the telescope is slowly coming together. A new NASA update shows that the telescope finally stretches its legs … er, well, it stretches some of its moving parts, at least. A recent test demonstrated the telescope's ability to fully deploy its new shiny mirror, which is one of the first things it will have to do after it is sent into space, and before it can really look deep into the cosmos.

To say that the construction of the telescope has been a colossal train wreck would be a massive understatement. Northrop Grumman has repeatedly dropped the ball and NASA officials and lawmakers have repeatedly had to demand an explanation from the company as to why the telescope is not yet ready. Research has shown that a lot of stupid human mistakes, using the wrong fasteners and the wrong solvents, forced the job to be undone and caused long delays.

Meanwhile, the company demands more and more money to complete the project. The original budget for the spacecraft was only $ 500 million. That has slowly increased over the years, and by 2010 the telescope already had an incredible cost of $ 6.5 billion. Today, the latest budget plan puts the telescope at $ 9.88 billion, and we wouldn't be surprised to see it exceed $ 10 billion by the time all the dust settles.

But it's not just an incompetent contractor that NASA has to worry about now; A global health crisis is sweeping across the world. The new coronavirus has already forced NASA to close many of its centers and ask all but the most critical employees to work from home. Some projects have yet to be affected by this, such as the Mars 2020 mission, but NASA admitted that the James Webb Space Telescope might eventually suffer as a consequence.

"New developments in the COVID-19 coronavirus situation are causing significant impact and disruption globally," NASA writes in a new update. Given these circumstances, the Northb Grumman team at Webb in California has resumed integration and testing work with reduced staff and shifts until the Deployable Tower Assembly was installed in April. The project will then shutdown integration and test operations due to a lack of personnel at the NASA site related to the COVID-19 situation. The project will re-evaluate in the coming weeks and will adjust decisions as the situation continues to develop. ”

As of right now, the telescope launch is still scheduled for 2021, but believing that any date assigned to this particular project is nonsense. We will have to wait and see, but we will not hold our breath yet.

