Nafisa Ali receives help from Goa government after expressing concerns

The outbreak of the pandemic has put our country in lockdown mode until April 14. Several citizens face a shortage of basic supplies and medicines in various sectors. Although people in metropolitan cities have several options to satisfy their basic needs, many people in our country cannot have the essentials in their hands.

Even the state of Goa, known for its peaceful life, faces a similar problem. Actress Nafisa Ali has been staying in Morjim, Goa with her daughter for the past few weeks. She turned to Twitter to explain her situation. The actress is a cancer survivor and tweeted that there has been no supply of fruit in her neighborhood. Medicines too, he wrote, were not available. As a cancer survivor, you have to take care of your health and nutrition. After she tweeted, the Office of the Chief Minister sent her officials to contact her. The CMO tweeted: "The local Commandar incident has contacted her and the necessary help has been extended."

Once their concerns were addressed, Nafisa Ali went to Twitter and shared a click with an official who said, “I am grateful to the Goa administration who came to review me and discuss how to resolve issues related to the fresh food chain for Helping the locals in Morjim They will also try to find my medicine in Panjim. He asked that the police be guided so that they do not hit people to buy food. "

Thanks to government officials, their needs were met. A highly appreciated gesture.